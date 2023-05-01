विज्ञापन
इतना घना कोहरा! दिल्ली में आज सबकुछ 'गायब', फोटोज में देखिए राजधानी का हाल

दिल्‍ली एनसीआर (Delhi-NCR) का पूरा इलाका कड़ाके की ठंड के साथ घने कोहरे (Dense Fog) की चपेट में है. शनिवार सुबह चारों तरफ बस कोहरा ही कोहरा दिख रहा है.

  • दिल्‍ली का पूरा इलाका कड़ाके की ठंड के साथ घने कोहरे (Dense Fog) की चपेट में है. कोहरे की चादर में दिल्ली ऐसी लिपटी है कि कुछ नजर नहीं आ रहा है.
  • कई जगहों पर इतना घना कोहरा है कि विजिबिलिटी बिल्कुल एकदम जीरो हो गई है. सड़कों पर नजदीक का भी कुछ नहीं दिखाई दे रहा, इसलिए सड़कों पर गाड़ियां रेंगती हुई चल रही है.
  • हालात ये है कि कई जगह एक मीटर दूर का भी कुछ नहीं दिख रहा है. ऐसे में सड़कों पर गाड़ियों को पार्किंग लाइट ऑन कर चलना पड़ा है. गाड़ियों के फॉग लैंप भी काम तक नहीं आ रहे.
  • देर रात से दिल्ली में कोहरा छाने लगा था, सुबह होने के साथ ही कोहरे की चादर एकदम घने तरह से बिछ गई. हालत ये है कि लोगों को आंखों से महज कुछ मीटर भी नजर नहीं आ रहा है.
  • दिल्ली में बीते दिन यानी शुक्रवार को भी कोहरा छाया हुआ था, लेकिन आज तो हालत ज्यादा ही खराब है. घने कोहरे ने लोगों की मुसीबतें बढ़ा दी है.
  • दिल्ली सहित उत्तर भारत के कई इलाकों में इस वक्त भीषण ठंड पड़ रही है. आज सुबह के घने कोहरे ने लोगों की मुसीबतें और बढ़ा दी है. दिनभर चलने वाली ठंडी हवाओं ने भी राजधानी में सर्दी का सितम और बढ़ा दिया है.
  • दिल्ली में घने कोहरे के बीच गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के लिए लाल किले पर पुलिसकर्मियों और सेना की परेड रिहर्सल पूरे जोर-शोर से चल रही है.
  • देश की राजधानी में तो ठंड के साथ प्रदूषण (Pollution) भी खतरनाक हो चला है. पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी के साथ ठंड परेशान कर रही है. मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक ठंड का यही आलम पूरे जनवरी रह सकता है.
  • गणतंत्र दिवस नजदीक आते ही पूरी दिल्ली में सुरक्षा एकदम चाक-चौबंद है. घने कोहरे के बीच सिक्योरिटी किसी तरह की कोताही नहीं बरत रही है
