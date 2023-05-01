इतना घना कोहरा! दिल्ली में आज सबकुछ 'गायब', फोटोज में देखिए राजधानी का हाल

\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0928\u0938\u0940\u0906\u0930 (Delhi-NCR) \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0918\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 (Dense Fog) \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948. \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948.