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साई पल्लवी की सादगी भरी 7 फोटो, बिना मेकअप भी दिखती हैं खूबसूरत, इसलिए बनी रामायण की सीता

साउथ फिल्मों की सुपरस्टार साईं पल्लवी अब मेगा बजट फिल्म रामायणम् में बतौर सीता का किरदार निभाती नजर आएंगी. बता दें कि साईं पल्लवी को 'नेचुरल ब्यूटी' के नाम से भी जाना जाता है.

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    साई पल्लवी की सादगी भरी 5 फोटो, बिना मेकअप भी दिखती हैं खूबसूरत, इसलिए बनी रामायण की सीता
    एक्ट्रेस साई पल्लवी को इंडस्ट्री में उनकी एक्टिंग के साथ ही उनके नेचुरल ब्यूटी के लिए भी जाना जाता है.
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    साई पल्लवी की सादगी भरी 5 फोटो, बिना मेकअप भी दिखती हैं खूबसूरत, इसलिए बनी रामायण की सीता
    उन्होंने एक इंटरव्यू में खुलासा किया था कि, वो ज्यादा मेकअप करने के फेवर में नहीं रहती हैं.
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    साई पल्लवी की सादगी भरी 5 फोटो, बिना मेकअप भी दिखती हैं खूबसूरत, इसलिए बनी रामायण की सीता
    उनका मानना है कि उनको जो रंग मिला है, वो उससे बहुत खुश हैं.
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    साई पल्लवी की सादगी भरी 5 फोटो, बिना मेकअप भी दिखती हैं खूबसूरत, इसलिए बनी रामायण की सीता
    इस बात को लेकर के लोगों ने उनकी जमकर तारीफ भी की थी और यूजर्स ने इसे उनका एक बेहतरीन फैसला बताया था.
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    साई पल्लवी की सादगी भरी 5 फोटो, बिना मेकअप भी दिखती हैं खूबसूरत, इसलिए बनी रामायण की सीता
    वो अपनी फिल्मों में भी बिना मेकअप के ही स्क्रीन पर आती हैं. उनकी नेचुरल ब्यूटी को ही लोग बेहद पसंद करते हैं.
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