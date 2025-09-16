Google Gemini पर फोटो बनाते बनाते हो गए हैं बोर? तो अब बनाएं रियलिस्टिक AI वीडियो, बनाना बेहद आसान

How to make gemini ai video: इंटरनेट पर हर दिन कोई नया ट्रेंड छा जाता है. हाल ही में गूगल Gemini पर बने फोटो ट्रेंड (Google Gemini Photos) कर रहे थे, कभी रॉयल लुक, तो कभी 90s की रेट्रो साड़ी स्टाइल, लेकिन अब तस्वीरों से आगे बढ़कर लोग AI Videos बना रहे हैं और यह सोशल मीडिया पर धूम मचा रहा है. क्या आपने ट्राई किया?

Gemini AI पर फोटो बनाना आसान है, लेकिन वीडियो?

पहले लोग Gemini पर सिर्फ अपनी फोटो अपलोड करके प्रॉम्प्ट से यूनिक पिक्चर्स (google nano banana and ai image generator) बना रहे थे, लेकिन अब गेम लेवल अप हो चुका है. लोग उन्हीं फोटोज़ को लेकर PixVerse ऐप में अपलोड कर रहे हैं और वहां पर वीडियो प्रॉम्प्ट डालकर Realistic AI Videos बना रहे हैं.

Retro Saree Look से लेकर Couple AI Videos तक

सोशल मीडिया पर इस समय Retro Saree AI Look सबसे ज्यादा ट्रेंड कर रहा है. लोग न सिर्फ अपने लिए, बल्कि पार्टनर के साथ भी क्रिएटिव फोटो और वीडियो शेयर कर रहे हैं. कहीं पर कोई बॉलीवुड-स्टाइल डांसिंग वीडियो बना रहा है, तो कहीं पर लोग अपने 90s वाले ग्लैमरस अंदाज़ को रिक्रिएट कर रहे हैं.

Gemini पर वीडियो कैसे बनाएं? (How to Make Your Trending AI Video?)

Gemini पर अपनी फोटो अपलोड करें.

प्रॉम्प्ट डालकर अपनी मनचाही तस्वीर बनाएं.

अब उस फोटो को PixVerse ऐप में अपलोड करें.

वीडियो प्रॉम्प्ट पेस्ट करें और आपका AI Video तैयार.

यहां देखें प्रॉम्प्ट

A hyper-realistic cinematic scene featuring the uploaded person carefully painting his own figurine at a desk and make direct eye contact with camera . The figurine is standing on a transparent acrylic display base, but its size is larger than usual, making it appear more prominent and almost half the height of the real person. Both the person and the figurine wear the exact same outfit, matching in details. Around the desk, realistic painting tools, brushes, and hobby items are scattered, creating a creative workshop atmosphere. The figurine must look ultra-realistic with lifelike human skin tone, natural facial details, and premium PVC texture. Realistic indoor background, cinematic studio lighting, and sharp details.

सोशल मीडिया पर छाया हुआ रेट्रो साड़ी लुक

(double tap for copy) convert 4k hd realistic, a stunning portrait of a young Indian man with I, dark, wavy hair he is wearing a translucent elegant black kur ta he is looking slightly to his right with a soft serene expression.i want same face as I uploaded on alternation 100 percent same, the background is a plain warm-toned wall illuminated by a warm light source from the right creating a distinct, soft edged shadow of his profile and hair on the wall behind him, the overall mood is retro and artistic

क्यों हो रहा है इतना Viral? (Realistic AI Video trend)

लोगों को अपने पुराने लुक्स या फैंटेसी कैरेक्टर्स में खुद को देखने का शौक है. यही वजह है कि Gemini AI Videos सिर्फ ट्रेंड नहीं, बल्कि viral reels content बन चुके हैं.

