UPSC NDA 2021 Exam: क्या 18 अप्रैल को 1.8 लाख छात्रों के लिए होगी एनडीए परीक्षा? कोरोना के डर से उम्मीदवार कर रहे स्थगित करने की मांग

UPSC NDA 2021 Exam: संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (UPSC) 18 अप्रैल को करीब 1.8 लाख छात्रों के लिए राष्ट्रीय रक्षा अकादमी (UPSC NDA 2021) परीक्षा आयोजित करने वाला है. हालांकि, देशभर में कोरोनावायरस के गंभीर हालातों के बीच परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले उम्मीदवार इस परीक्षा को स्थगित करने की मांग कर रहे हैं.
कोरोना महामारी के चलते देशभर के कई राज्यों में बोर्ड परीक्षाएं भी स्थगित कर दी गई हैं. वहीं बीते दिन नीट पीजी परीक्षा को भी स्थगित कर दिया है. ऐसे में अब 18 अप्रैल को होने वाली UPSC NDA 2021 परीक्षा को स्थगित करने की मांग बढ़ती जा रही है.
राष्ट्रीय रक्षा अकादमी (UPSC NDA 2021) परीक्षा को आयोजित होने में सिर्फ 2 दिन का समय बाकी है. लेकिन, आयोग ने परीक्षा स्थगित करने से संबंधित अभी तक कोई जानकारी साझा नहीं की है. परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले कुछ छात्रों के परिजन कोरोना से संक्रमित पाए गए हैं. ऐसी स्थिति में छात्र यूपीएससी से एनडीए की परीक्षा स्थगित करने की मांग कर रहे हैं और आयोग के अंतिम फैसले का इंतजार कर रहे हैं.
एडमिट कार्ड हो चुके हैं जारी
यूपीएससी एनडीए 2021 परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड आयोग द्वारा पहले ही जारी कर दिए गए हैं. परीक्षा में बैठने वाले उम्मीदवार एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने के लिए आधिकारिक वेबसाइट upsc.gov.in पर जा सकते हैं.
यूपीएससी एनडीए 2021 परीक्षा को स्थगित करने के बारे में छात्र क्या कह रहे हैं?
We are future soldier if soldier are not safe then nation is not safe. UPSC Is conducting NDA in this new COVID-19 Strain. Central Government has cancelled and postponed 10th and 12th exam. So why they are not postponing UPSC NDA exam. Humble request please????#postponenda2021— Aakash Sharma (@AakashS42794440) April 16, 2021
#postponnda2021 Sir in such a critical condition UPSC Conduct nda exam ,— Ashwani Sahu (@Ashwani08609006) April 16, 2021
We all known that #army has do not take any excuse but in this pendmic Please help #postponenda2021#UPSC#IndianArmy
Pls Convince the govt to postpone— vishal chandravanshi (@vishalc51068346) April 16, 2021
UPSC NDA(1) 2021..which is scheduled on 18th april..
In this hard time it is difficult for me to reach the exam centre from bareilly which is 400 km away..????????
#upscnda Sir please postopened the exam the number cases off COVID-19 are increase sir please postopene this exam NEET PG exam will be postopened due to— Amol Bujade (@amol_bujade) April 16, 2021
Increasing COVID-19 cases
#upscnda pls postpone nda exam which held on 18th april .There is huge hike in covid cases and even some states have imposed curfews. Then how one can reach their exam centres.@cmohry@mlkhattar@narendramodi@PMOIndia@DrRPNishank@AmitShah— Akhilesh kumar (@Akhiles29115560) April 16, 2021