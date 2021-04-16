UPSC NDA 2021 Exam: क्या 18 अप्रैल को 1.8 लाख छात्रों के लिए होगी एनडीए परीक्षा? कोरोना के डर से उम्मीदवार कर रहे स्थगित करने की मांग

UPSC NDA 2021 Exam:  संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (UPSC) 18 अप्रैल को करीब 1.8 लाख छात्रों के लिए राष्ट्रीय रक्षा अकादमी (UPSC NDA 2021) परीक्षा आयोजित करने वाला है.

UPSC NDA 2021 Exam: क्या 18 अप्रैल को 1.8 लाख छात्रों के लिए होगी एनडीए परीक्षा? कोरोना के डर से उम्मीदवार कर रहे स्थगित करने की मांग

UPSC NDA 2021 Exam: यूपीएससी 18 अप्रैल को राष्ट्रीय रक्षा अकादमी परीक्षा आयोजित करने वाला है.

नई दिल्ली:

UPSC NDA 2021 Exam:  संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (UPSC) 18 अप्रैल को करीब 1.8 लाख छात्रों के लिए राष्ट्रीय रक्षा अकादमी (UPSC NDA 2021) परीक्षा आयोजित करने वाला है. हालांकि, देशभर में कोरोनावायरस के गंभीर हालातों के बीच परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले उम्मीदवार इस परीक्षा को स्थगित करने की मांग कर रहे हैं. 

यह भी पढ़ें

कोरोना महामारी के चलते देशभर के कई राज्यों में बोर्ड परीक्षाएं भी स्थगित कर दी गई हैं. वहीं बीते दिन नीट पीजी परीक्षा को भी स्थगित कर दिया है. ऐसे में अब 18 अप्रैल को होने वाली  UPSC NDA 2021 परीक्षा को स्थगित करने की मांग बढ़ती जा रही है. 

राष्ट्रीय रक्षा अकादमी (UPSC NDA 2021) परीक्षा को आयोजित होने में सिर्फ 2 दिन का समय बाकी है. लेकिन, आयोग ने परीक्षा स्थगित करने से संबंधित अभी तक कोई जानकारी साझा नहीं की है. परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले कुछ छात्रों के परिजन कोरोना से संक्रमित पाए गए हैं. ऐसी स्थिति में छात्र यूपीएससी से एनडीए की परीक्षा स्थगित करने की मांग कर रहे हैं और आयोग के अंतिम फैसले का इंतजार कर रहे हैं.

एडमिट कार्ड हो चुके हैं जारी
यूपीएससी एनडीए 2021 परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड आयोग द्वारा पहले ही जारी कर दिए गए हैं. परीक्षा में बैठने  वाले उम्मीदवार एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने के लिए आधिकारिक वेबसाइट upsc.gov.in पर जा सकते हैं.

यूपीएससी एनडीए 2021 परीक्षा को स्थगित करने के बारे में छात्र क्या कह रहे हैं?


 


Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


UPSC NDA 2021 ExamUPSC NDA
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश-विदेश की ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | चुनाव 2021 (Elections 2021) के लाइव अपडेट के लिए हमें फॉलो करें और जानें इलेक्शन रिज़ल्ट्स (Election Results) सबसे पहले |

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 