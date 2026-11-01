Ramayana Review In Hindi: तरण आदर्श ने रामायणम् को बताया शानदार, दिए 5 स्टार, बताए दिल जीतने वाले 7 सीक्वेंस

Ramayana Review in hindi : नितेश तिवारी की रामायणम् 5 नवंबर को वर्ल्डवाइड सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी. जबकि हाल ही में फिल्म का प्रीमियर लॉस एंजिलस में किया गया था और विदेशी मीडिया ने फिल्म की खूब तारीफ की थी. लेकिन अब भारतीय क्रिटिक तरण आदर्श ने सोशल मीडिया पर रणबीर कपूर की रामायणम् का रिव्यू दिया है और इसे शानदार बताया. वहीं उन्होंने फिल्म को 5 स्टार दिए. जबकि फिल्म की 5 चीजों सिनेमैटिक एक्सपीरियंस, स्केल, विजुअल, इमोशनल डेप्थ और स्पिरिचुअल कनेक्ट का जिक्र करते हुए रामायणम् को टाइमलेस एपिक बताया.
तरण आदर्श ने दिए 5 स्टार्स
एक्स पर तरण आदर्श ने 5 स्टार देते हुए शानदार बताया. जबकि कैप्शन में लिखा, जय श्री राम... आपने भारतीय पर्दे पर इससे पहले कभी इतना भव्य कुछ नहीं देखा होगा. पैमाना, दृश्य, भावनाएं और आत्मा – रामायण में यह सब कुछ है... सच में एक शानदार सिनेमाई अनुभव है. क्या रामायण उस कालजयी महाकाव्य के साथ न्याय करती है, जो करोड़ों लोगों के दिलों में एक खास जगह रखता है?... इसका जवाब है - बिल्कुल हां है. निर्देशक नितेश तिवारी ने एक ऐसा सिनेमाई नजारा पेश किया है, जो भारतीय संस्कृति की महिमा और बुराई पर अच्छाई की शाश्वत जीत का जश्न मनाता है. बेहतरीन पटकथा और दिलचस्प कहानी आपको शुरू से अंत तक बांधे रखती है.
रामायणम् के बेहतरीन सीन
आगे उन्होंने लिखा, आप न केवल शानदार सीन और विशाल पैमाने से मंत्रमुग्ध हो जाते हैं. बल्कि फिल्म की आत्मा से भी जुड़ जाते हैं. यही भावनात्मक और आध्यात्मिक जुड़ाव रामायण को सबसे अलग बनाता है. इसमें कई ऐसे बेहतरीन दृश्य हैं जो भव्यता को भक्ति, ड्रामा और दिल छू लेने वाले पलों के साथ जोड़ते हैं
1. शुरुआत में ब्रह्मा और रावण के बीच का सीन और फिर लंका पर रावण का अपना दावा.
2. भगवान राम और राक्षसों के बीच जंगल की लड़ाई.
3. सीता स्वयंवर.
4. इंटरवल से पहले का बेहद राजा दशरथ, कैकेयी और भगवान राम का इमोशनल सीन
5. रावण और उसके बहनोई विद्युतजीव के बीच का एक्शन सीक्वेंस
6. शूर्पणखा वाला हिस्सा
7. पुष्पक विमान पर रावण और जटायु के बीच की लड़ाई
#OneWordReview... #Ramayana: SPECTACULAR. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ #JaiShriRam... You haven't witnessed anything as MAGNIFICENT on the #Indian screen before... Scale. Visuals. Emotions. And SOUL – #Ramayana has it all... A truly STUNNING cinematic experience. #RamayanaReview Does #Ramayana do justice to the timeless epic that holds a special place in the hearts of millions?... The answer is a BIG YES. Director #NiteshTiwari delivers a cinematic spectacle that celebrates the glory of #Indian culture and the eternal triumph of good over evil... Watertight screenwriting and an engrossing narrative keep you hooked throughout. You are captivated not merely by the awe-inspiring visuals and monumental scale, but also by the film's soul... That emotional and spiritual connect is what sets #Ramayana apart. There are several standout sequences that blend visual grandeur with devotion, drama, and deeply moving moments [no spoilers] – ⭐ The sequence between Brahma and Ravana in the beginning, followed by Ravana staking his claim on Lanka. ⭐ The forest fight between Lord Rama and the rakshasas. ⭐ The Sita Swayamvar. ⭐ The deeply emotional pre-interval portion featuring King Dashrath, Kaikeyi, and Lord Rama. ⭐ The action sequence between Ravana and his brother-in-law Vidyutjeev. ⭐ The Shurpanakha episode. ⭐ The Ravana - Jatayu fight on the Pushpaka Vimana. The songs, composed by #ARRahman, are seamlessly woven into the narrative, complementing the mood and emotional tone of the film. The background score by #HansZimmer and #ARRahman is terrific... It amplifies the drama, heightens the emotional impact, and lends the narrative a sweeping, larger-than-life quality. Academy Award-winning visual effects powerhouse #DNEG deserves distinction marks for its phenomenal work... They raise the bar, delivering one of the most breathtaking visual experiences ever witnessed on the #Indian screen. The action sequences deserve brownie points, too, combining scale, intensity, and spectacle... The production design is equally impressive, creating a world that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best of global cinema. #RanbirKapoor delivers a remarkable performance, portraying the character with grace, dignity, and quiet strength... His composed demeanour, expressive eyes, and effortless screen presence lend the character an aura of divinity. #SaiPallavi brings dignity and strength to her role, while her naturalistic performance lends tenderness and warmth to the emotional moments. #Yash is in superb form... His imposing screen presence and sheer intensity make him a formidable force, lending the antagonist the larger-than-life stature the character demands. #RavieDubey is excellent... He brings remarkable conviction and sincerity to the role... His earnest portrayal makes the character both engaging and endearing. #RakulPreet is first-rate, delivering a performance that is sure to make an impact. A lot has been said and written about #SunnyDeol's presence in the first part of #Ramayana... I won't reveal anything here – just watch the film! #ArunGovil is perfectly cast... It's wonderful to see him on the big screen after a gap. #Shobhana is excellent... #LaraDutta is superb... #VivekOberoi makes his presence felt... #SheebaChadha is effective... #AjinkyaDeo is solid. ⭐ Final word? #Ramayana is not merely a film... IT'S AN EXPERIENCE, a film that makes #India proud... An incredible cinematic achievement that is sure to captivate audiences across the world... Watch it on the largest screen possible! #NamitMalhotra deserves special appreciation for backing a film that matches international standards in scale, visual grandeur, and technical excellence. Already looking forward to the second part of #Ramayana, which arrives in #Diwali 2028.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2026
ये भी पढे़ं- बिहार में बच्चे के जन्म के बाद महिलाएं गातीं हैं मनोज तिवारी का ये भोजपुरी का गाना, दो साल पहले हुआ वायरल
रामायणम् का म्यूजिक और स्क्रीनप्ले
आगे तरण आदर्श ने लिखा, एआर रहमान द्वारा रचित गाने कहानी में बहुत खूबसूरती से पिरोए गए हैं, जो फिल्म के मूड और भावनाओं के साथ पूरी तरह मेल खाते हैं. हंस जिमर और एआर रहमान का बैकग्राउंड स्कोर शानदार है. यह ड्रामा को और गहरा करता है. भावनाओं के असर को बढ़ाता है और कहानी को एक भव्य और विशाल रूप देता है. ऑस्कर विजेता विज़ुअल इफेक्ट्स कंपनी #DNEG अपने बेहतरीन काम के लिए विशेष तारीफ की हकदार है. उन्होंने एक नया मानक स्थापित किया है और भारतीय पर्दे पर अब तक के सबसे अद्भुत सीन में से एक पेश किया है. फिल्म के एक्शन सीक्वेंस भी तारीफ के काबिल हैं, जिनमें बड़े पैमाने, तीव्रता और शानदार सीन्स का बेहतरीन मेल है. इसका प्रोडक्शन डिजाइन भी उतना ही प्रभावशाली है, जो एक ऐसी दुनिया बनाता है जो विश्व सिनेमा के बेहतरीन स्तर के बराबर खड़ी होती है.
रामायणम् में एक्टिंग
एक्टिंग के बारे में तरण आदर्श ने कहा, रणबीर_कपूर ने कमाल का अभिनय किया है. उन्होंने अपने किरदार को शालीनता, गरिमा और एक शांत मजबूती के साथ पेश किया है. उनका संयमित अंदाज, भावपूर्ण आंखें और स्क्रीन पर उनकी सहज मौजूदगी उनके किरदार को एक दिव्य आभा देती है. साई पल्लवी ने अपने किरदार में गरिमा और मजबूती भरी है. जबकि उनके स्वाभाविक अभिनय ने भावुक पलों में कोमलता और आत्मीयता का रंग भर दिया है. यश शानदार फॉर्म में नजर आए. स्क्रीन पर उनकी दमदार मौजूदगी और जबरदस्त तीव्रता उन्हें एक ताकतवर विलेन के रूप में स्थापित करती है, जो इस किरदार की मांग के अनुरूप उसे एक भव्य और विशाल रूप देती है.
रवि दुबे (लक्ष्मण) बेहतरीन हैं. उन्होंने अपने किरदार को बहुत ही ईमानदारी और विश्वास के साथ निभाया है. उनके सच्चे अभिनय ने इस किरदार को दिलचस्प और प्यारा बना दिया है. रकुल प्रीत (शूर्पणखा) का काम बेहतरीन है, जिन्होंने ऐसा अभिनय किया है जो निश्चित रूप से दर्शकों पर गहरा प्रभाव छोड़ेगा. रामायण के पहले भाग में सनी देओल (हनुमान) की मौजूदगी को लेकर काफी कुछ कहा और लिखा गया है. मैं यहां कुछ भी उजागर नहीं करूंगा. बस फिल्म देखिए!
अरुण गोविल (राजा दशरथ) का चयन एकदम सटीक है. लंबे समय बाद उन्हें बड़े पर्दे पर देखना बहुत अच्छा लगा. शोभना बेहतरीन हैं. लारा दत्ता (कैकई)शानदार हैं. विवेक ओबेरॉय (विद्युतजीव) ने अपनी मौजूदगी दर्ज कराई है. शीबा चड्ढा (मंथरा) का काम प्रभावी है और अजिंक्य देव ने भी दमदार काम किया है. अंतिम राय? रामायण सिर्फ एक फिल्म नहीं एक'अनुभव' है, एक ऐसी फिल्म जिस पर भारत को गर्व हो सकता है. यह सिनेमा की एक अद्भुत उपलब्धि है, जो दुनिया भर के दर्शकों को मंत्रमुग्ध कर देगी. इसे जितना हो सके, सबसे बड़ी स्क्रीन पर देखें! नमित_मल्होत्रा तारीफ के काबिल हैं, जिन्होंने एक ऐसी फिल्म को सपोर्ट किया जो बड़े पैमाने, भव्य दृश्यों और तकनीकी उत्कृष्टता के मामले में अंतरराष्ट्रीय मानकों के बराबर है. अब रामायण के दूसरे भाग का बेसब्री से इंतजार है, जो दीवाली 2028 में रिलीज होगा.
ये भी पढे़ं- दीवाली सेलिब्रेशन का 27 साल पुराना गाना, बिग बी ने 30 साल छोटी हीरोइन संग किया रोमांस, कुमार सानू और अनुराधा पौडवाल का सुपरहिट सॉन्ग
NDTV.in पर ताज़ातरीन ख़बरों को ट्रैक करें, व देश के कोने-कोने से और दुनियाभर से न्यूज़ अपडेट पाएं