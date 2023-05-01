विज्ञापन
प्रियंका चोपड़ा के भारत में तीसरे लुक की चर्चा, पाणी की स्क्रीनिंग पर लाइमलाइट ले गईं देसी गर्ल

प्रियंका चोपड़ा हाल ही में भारत आई थीं. जहां बीती रात वह अमेरिका वापस जाने से पहले अपनी फिल्म पाणी की स्क्रीनिंग पर नजर आईं.

  • पाणी 19 अक्टूबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है, जिसकी स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग बीती रात रखी गई. (फोटो क्रेडिट: वरिंदर चावला)
  • स्क्रीनिंग में प्रियंका चोपड़ा खूबसूरत शिमरी गाउन में पहुंची, जिसमें उन्होंने पैपराजी को पोज दिए. (फोटो क्रेडिट: वरिंदर चावला)
  • इवेंट में उन्होंने अपने भाई और मां के साथ भी रेड कार्पेट पर तस्वीरें खिंचवाई. (फोटो क्रेडिट: वरिंदर चावला)
  • इसके अलावा वह डायरेक्टर सूरज बड़जात्या और फिल्म की कास्ट से भी मिलती हुई नजर आईं. (फोटो क्रेडिट: वरिंदर चावला)
  • अनुषा दांडेकर भी अपने रुमर्ड बॉयफ्रेंड भूषण प्रधान के साथ नजर आईं. (फोटो क्रेडिट: वरिंदर चावला)
  • एक्टर डायरेक्टर महेश मांजरेकर भी स्क्रीनिंग का हिस्सा बने. (फोटो क्रेडिट: वरिंदर चावला)
  • मन्नारा चोपड़ा भी कजिन प्रियंका चोपड़ा द्वारा प्रोड्यूस की गई फिल्म पाणी की स्क्रीनिंग में पहुंचीं. (फोटो क्रेडिट: वरिंदर चावला)
  • पाणी की स्क्रीनिंग पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा को बच्चों के साथ भी प्यार भरे पल बिताते हुए देखा गया. (फोटो क्रेडिट: वरिंदर चावला)
