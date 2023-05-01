प्रियंका चोपड़ा के भारत में तीसरे लुक की चर्चा, पाणी की स्क्रीनिंग पर लाइमलाइट ले गईं देसी गर्ल

\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902. \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0935\u0939 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0902.