बच्चा सुबह उठने में करता है नखरे, तो आजमाएं ये ट्रिक

बच्चों को सुबह उठाना कई माता-पिता के लिए मुश्किल भरा काम होता है क्‍योंकि बच्‍चे उठने को तैयार ही नहीं होते. बार-बार उन्‍हें जगाना पड़ता है और वे बिस्‍तर पर पड़े रहते हैं.

  • ज्यादातर बच्चे सुबह उठने में नखरे करते हैं और इसका प्रभाव पूरे दिन के रूटीन पर पड़ता है.
  • अगर आप भी इस समस्‍या से परेशान हैं तो जानें बच्चे को सुबह नींद से जगाने के कारगर तरीके.
  • अगर आप बच्‍चे को रोज एक ही समय पर सुलाते और उठाते हैं, तो उनके शरीर का बायोलॉजिकल क्लॉक सेट हो जाता है. इससे वे बिना किसी नखरे के सुबह उठ जाते हैं.
  • बच्चे को प्यार के साथ जगाना चाहिए. आप उनका पसंदीदा गाना गा सकते हैं या कोई प्यारी कहानी सुना सकते हैं.
  • प्राकृतिक रोशनी का उपयोग करें. सुबह कमरे की खिड़कियां खोल दें. रोशनी आएगी तो बच्चे सहजता से जग जाते हैं.
  • बच्‍चे को हल्के-हल्के से थपथपाएं और उठाएं. "उठ जाओ बेटा/बेटी, सुबह हो गई है", इस तरह के वाक्‍यों का प्रयोग करें.
  • अगर बच्चा समय पर सोएगा, तो सुबह समय पर उठ जाएगा. सुनिश्चित करें कि बच्चे को पर्याप्त नींद मिले.
