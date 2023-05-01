बच्चा सुबह उठने में करता है नखरे, तो आजमाएं ये ट्रिक

\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094d\u200d\u092f\u094b\u0902\u0915\u093f \u092c\u091a\u094d\u200d\u091a\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947. \u092c\u093e\u0930-\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902.