Raksha Bandhan AI Prompts: भाई-बहन के साथ पोस्ट करनी है सबसे खूबसूरत फोटो? ये AI Prompts करेंगे कमाल

AI Prompts for Brother Sister Photos: आज पूरे देशभर में रक्षाबंधन का पावन पर्व मनाया जा रहा है. इस दिन बहनें अपने भाई के राखी बांधकर उनकी लंबी आयु, अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और सुख-समृद्धि की कामना करती हैं. इस मौके पर अधिकतर भाई-बहन सोशल मीडिया पर खूबसूरत फोटोज भी पोस्ट करते हैं. अगर आप इस खास दिन पर अपनी सोशल मीडिया प्रोफाइल को बिल्कुल अलग और सिनेमैटिक लुक देना चाहते हैं, तो AI इमेज टूल्स आपका काम बेहद आसान बना सकते हैं. आज हम आपको लिए कुछ AI प्रॉम्प्ट लेकर आए हैं जिनकी मदद से आप से फोटोज में चार-चांद लगा सकते हैं. इससे आपकी तस्वीरे कमाल और यादगार बन जाएंगी.

1. पहले भाई-बहन की एक फोटो अपलोड करें फिर ये प्रॉम्प्ट डालें

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @aikhadijaverse2

"Use the uploaded photo as the exact identity reference. Create a fun Raksha Bandhan doodle-style collage with the same people in 5-6 different poses—tying rakhi, laughing, gift exchange, sibling hug and close-up moments. Keep faces, outfits and appearance consistent. Mix realistic cutout-style photos with playful hand-drawn doodles around them: hearts, stars, rakhi threads, arrows, flowers, sweets, gift icons and small festive sketches. Use a clean scrapbook layout, off-white paper background, colorful marker-style outlines, subtle tape/sticker elements and premium Gen-Z aesthetic. No fake text, distorted faces or duplicate poses."

2. दूसरा प्रॉम्प्ट

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @aikhadijaverse2

"Ultra-realistic iPhone 16 Pro candid photo of a young Indian brother and sister playfully fighting over a Raksha Bandhan gift in a modern bedroom. Brother in an olive-green kurta laughs while hiding a large navy-blue gift box behind his back; sister in a peach embroidered lehenga laughs and reaches toward it, with slight motion blur on her hand. Natural skin texture, realistic expressions, warm indoor lighting, spontaneous family-photo vibe, zero AI look, 4:5 vertical."

3. तीसरा प्रॉम्प्ट

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @aikhadijaverse2

"Use the uploaded brother and sister photos as the exact identity references. Create a realistic first-person selfie-style Raksha Bandhan photo shot on an iPhone. The Indian brother and sister are sitting together in a warm modern Indian bedroom. The brother is holding the phone naturally for the selfie, wearing a maroon traditional kurta, while the sister is sitting beside him wearing a green festive kurti. The sister is happily showing her premium gift box while the brother subtly shows the beautiful Rakhi tied on his wrist. Both are laughing naturally and looking toward the phone camera. Preserve their exact facial identity, hairstyle, skin tone, facial proportions, age and recognizable appearance. Show realistic skin pores, natural expressions, slight smartphone lens distortion, natural hand placement and believable indoor lighting. Background should contain subtle Raksha Bandhan decorations, gift boxes, a Rakhi thali and soft festive details without looking staged. Authentic casual social-media-photo aesthetic, realistic iPhone photography, natural colors, no beauty filter, no artificial-looking skin, no distorted hands, no extra fingers, no fake text."

4. चौथा प्रॉम्प्ट

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @aikhadijaverse2

"A realistic iPhone photo focusing on an Indian brother's wrist with a beautifully handcrafted traditional Rakhi tied to it. In the background, the brother and sister are sitting close on a bedroom couch, looking at the Rakhi with wide, proud smiles. The brother wears a red Nehru jacket over a white kurta, and the sister is in a royal blue festive kurti. The camera captures sharp details of the Rakhi thread and real human skin texture on the hand and faces. Nearby, an opened gift box with premium chocolates is visible. Casual, real-life social media post style. 4:5 ratio."

यह भी पढ़ें: रक्षाबंधन पर हाथों में रचाएं ये खूबसूरत मेहंदी, राखी लुक को खास बनाने के लिए 10 मेहंदी डिजाइन