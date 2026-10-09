नाना पाटेकर ने पहले ही कर ली थी मौत की तैयारी, फार्महाउस पर रखी थी सूखी लकड़ियां, करीबी देख कर रह गया था हैरान

नाना पाटेकर के निधन से बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ही नहीं फैंस भी शॉक्ड हैं. 75 वर्ष की उम्र में दिवंगत एक्टर की कार्डियक अरेस्ट से मौत हो गई. हालांकि अभी इस मामले में पूछताछ होनी बाकी है क्योंकि गोवा पुलिस ने एक्टर की मौत का अननेचुरल डेथ केस दर्ज किया है. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि नाना पाटेकर ने अपने अंतिम संस्कार की तैयारी पहले ही कर दी थी, जिसका किस्सा हाल ही में मशहूर फोटोग्राफर अतुल कस्बेकर ने नाना को याद करते हुए सुनाया. इंस्टाग्राम पर नाना के साथ बिताए पलों को याद करते हुए अतुल ने बताया कि नाना ने अपने अंतिम संस्कार की तैयारी खुद कर ली थी, जो कि हैरान कर देने वाला था.
अतुल कस्बेकर ने लिखा, नाना साहब. क्या आदमी थे. कितना बड़ा नुकसान है. नाना पाटेकर के साथ मेरा रिश्ता बहुत ही आत्मीय था. हम उतनी बार नहीं मिल पाते थे जितना मैं चाहता था, लेकिन जब भी मिलते थे, तो ऐसा लगता था जैसे कल ही मिले हों. उन्हें इस बात पर बहुत गर्व था कि महाराष्ट्र के ही एक व्यक्ति ने फोटोग्राफी में अपना नाम बनाया है. वे हमेशा हौसला बढ़ाने वाली बात कहते थे और साथ ही उनका तीखा मजाक भी जरूर होता था. अप्रत्याशित. जोशीले. अपनी अलग पहचान रखने वाले. नाना साहब सिर्फ कमरे में आते नहीं थे. वे उस जगह पर छा जाते थे. उनकी मौजूदगी और उनकी पर्सनैलिटी बहुत ही जबरदस्त थी.
फार्म पर हुई थी आखिरी मुलाकात
आगे उन्होंने लिखा, उनकी यादों में से एक सबसे प्यारी याद उनके आखिरी औपचारिक पोर्ट्रेट सेशन में से एक की है, जब मैंने अपनी प्रदर्शनी 'ऑनेस्ट: पोर्ट्रेट्स ऑफ कैरेक्टर' के लिए उनकी तस्वीरें खींची थीं. उन्होंने जोर दिया था कि मैं तस्वीरें लेने के लिए पुणे के पास उनके फार्म पर आऊं. शूट से पहले, वे ठीक-ठीक जानना चाहते थे कि कितने लोग आ रहे हैं. इसलिए नहीं कि उन्हें क्रू के साइज की चिंता थी बल्कि इसलिए क्योंकि लंच परोसा जाना था. और क्या शानदार लंच था. घर का बना, ढेर सारा और स्वादिष्ट महाराष्ट्रीयन खाना.
Nana Saheb. What a man. What a loss. I shared a wonderfully warm relationship with Nana Patekar. We didn't meet nearly as often as I would have liked, but whenever we did, it felt like we'd last met yesterday. He took particular pride in the fact that a fellow Maharashtrian had made a name for himself in photography. There was invariably a warm word of encouragement, inevitably accompanied by a generous helping of his trademark acidic wit. Unpredictable. Intense. Fiercely individualistic. Nana Sahib didn't merely enter a room. He took possession of it. His presence and aura were quite extraordinary. One of my most cherished memories of him is from what may well have been among his last formal portrait sessions, when I photographed him for my exhibition, HONEST: Portraits of Character. He insisted I come to his farm near Pune to make the pictures. Before the shoot, he wanted to know exactly how many people were coming. Not because he was concerned about the size of the crew, but because lunch would be served. And what a lunch it was. An extensive, delicious, home-cooked Maharashtrian feast. Every single person, from my assistants and spot boys to the drivers, was seated and fed in his main dining area. And there was Nana Saheb himself, walking around the tables, personally serving everyone an extra puri and another helping of his famous mutton. No hierarchy. No fuss. Just extraordinary hospitality from a man who could intimidate an entire film set with one raised eyebrow. After lunch, he proudly took me around his sprawling property, including his gymnasium, where he casually knocked off a dozen tricep dips. Stone cold. No warm-up. At an age when most people consider getting off the sofa a fairly respectable workout. And then came a moment of such spectacularly morbid humour that it could only have been Nana. He showed me a neatly stacked pile of firewood that he'd kept ready for his own funeral. I thought he was joking. He wasn't. He explained, with complete seriousness, that the wood had been carefully kept dry because wet wood produces too much smoke. And he didn't want people at his funeral crying because the smoke was getting into their eyes! I laughed till my sides hurt. Only Nana Sahib could plan his own cremation and somehow make it a comedy routine. A phenomenal actor. A voice that defined a generation. An utterly original personality. And beneath that famously formidable exterior, a deeply generous and solid human being. His passing feels terribly personal. Like a punch in the guts. I'm profoundly grateful that I got to make those portraits of him. But even more grateful for the hours we spent together, the conversations, the laughter and the privilege of seeing the man beyond the legend. My heartfelt condolences to Malhar, Neelu ji and everyone who loved him. Rest easy, Nana Saheb. There will never be another quite like you.— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) October 8, 2026
यह भी पढ़ें | सूर्यास्त के बाद क्यों हुआ नाना पाटेकर का अंतिम संस्कार, बेटे मल्हार पाटेकर ने बताई वजह
बिना किसी वॉर्म अप के किए पुशअप
अतुल ने लिखा, मेरे असिस्टेंट और स्पॉट बॉय से लेकर ड्राइवर तक, हर किसी को उनके मुख्य डाइनिंग एरिया में बिठाकर खाना खिलाया गया. और वहां खुद नाना साहब मौजूद थे, जो टेबल के बीच घूम रहे थे और हर किसी को खुद एक और पूरी और अपना मशहूर मटन परोस रहे थे. कोई ऊंच-नीच नहीं. कोई दिखावा नहीं. बस एक ऐसे आदमी की जबरदस्त मेहमाननवाजी, जो अपनी एक भौंह उठाकर पूरे फिल्म सेट पर रौब जमा सकता था. लंच के बाद वो गर्व के साथ मुझे अपनी बड़ी सी प्रॉपर्टी घुमाने ले गए, जिसमें उनका जिम भी शामिल था, जहां उन्होंने बिना किसी तैयारी के एक दर्जन ट्राइसेप डिप्स किए. बिना किसी वॉर्म-अप के.
अंतिम संस्कार की तैयारी ने डराया
अतुल कस्बेकर ने आगे लिखा, उस उम्र में, जब ज्यादातर लोग सोफे से उठने को ही काफी अच्छी कसरत मानते हैं और फिर एक ऐसा पल आया जिसमें बहुत ही अजीब और डरावना मजाक था, जो सिर्फ नाना ही कर सकते थे. उन्होंने मुझे लकड़ी का एक करीने से लगाया हुआ ढेर दिखाया, जिसे उन्होंने अपने अंतिम संस्कार के लिए तैयार रखा था. मुझे लगा कि वो मजाक कर रहे हैं. लेकिन वह मजाक नहीं था. उन्होंने पूरी गंभीरता से बताया कि लकड़ी को बहुत ध्यान से सूखा के रखा था क्योंकि गीली लकड़ी से बहुत ज्यादा धुआं निकलता है. और वह नहीं चाहते थे कि उनके अंतिम संस्कार में लोग इसलिए रोएं क्योंकि धुआं उनकी आंखों में जा रहा था! मैं हंसते-हंसते लोटपोट हो गया. सिर्फ नाना साहब ही अपने अंतिम संस्कार की योजना बना सकते थे और उसे किसी तरह कॉमेडी का रूप दे सकते थे.
नाना पाटेकर की अनोखी थी पर्सनैलिटी
आगे उन्होंने लिखा, एक जबरदस्त एक्टर. एक ऐसी आवाज, जिसने एक पीढ़ी की पहचान बनाई. एक बिल्कुल अनोखी पर्सनैलिटी और उस मशहूर, सख्त दिखने वाले बाहरी रूप के पीछे, एक बेहद दरियादिल और मजबूत इंसान. उनके गुजर जाने का दुख बहुत निजी लग रहा हैय जैसे पेट में जोरदार मुक्का लगा हो. मैं बहुत शुक्रगुजार हूं कि मुझे उनके पोर्ट्रेट बनाने का मौका मिला. लेकिन उससे भी ज्यादा शुक्रगुज़ार उन घंटों के लिए जो हमने साथ बिताए उन बातचीत, हंसी-मजाक और उस महान कलाकार के पीछे के असली इंसान को जानने के सौभाग्य के लिए. मल्हार, नीलू जी और उन सभी लोगों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं जो उन्हें प्यार करते थे. आराम से सोइए, नाना साहब. आप जैसा दूसरा कोई कभी नहीं होगा.
यह भी पढ़ें | 32 साल पुराना वो गाना, दिल की तकलीफ के बाद भी नाना पाटेकर ने ममता कुलकर्णी के साथ जमकर किया था डांस
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