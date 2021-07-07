दिलीप कुमार का 98 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन, अजय देवगन, अक्षय कुमार समेत बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने जताया शोक

खास बातें
- दिलीप कुमार का 98 की उम्र में हुआ निधन
- बॉलीवुड सितारों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
- फिल्म जगत के पहले खान थे दिलीप कुमार
बॉलीवुड के लेजेंड्री अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार का 98 की उम्र में निधन हो गया है. दिलीप कुमार काफी समय से बीमार चल रहे थे, जिसके बाद उन्हें 29 जून को सांस लेने में तकलीफ के बाद मुंबई के हिंदुजा अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था. वे आईसीयू में भर्ती थे. हालांकि पत्नी सायरा बानो ने हेल्थ अपडेट देते हुए उनकी हालत को स्थिर बताया था, लेकिन अब उनके निधन की खबर ने सभी को झकझोर कर रख दिया है. बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार, अजय देवगन और मनोज वाजपेयी ने दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर शोक जताया है.
With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021
We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui
बता दें, हिंदुजा अस्पताल में आज सुबह साढ़े सात बजे दिलीप कुमार ने अपनी आखिरी सांस ली. इस दौरान दिलीप कुमार की पत्नी सायरा बानो उनके साथ मौजूद थीं. यह खबर सामने आते ही बॉलीवुड जगत के साथ-साथ पूरी दुनिया में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है. बॉलीवुड सितारों ने अभिनेता को श्रद्धांजलि देनी शुरू कर दी है. किसने क्या कहा है, आइए एक नजर डालते हैं.
अजय देवगन
Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021
Deepest condolences to Sairaji????????#DilipKumarpic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf
अक्षय कुमार
To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti ???????? pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh
मनोज बाजपेयी
No One like you !!! Have a great Journey from here on Master ….सादर नमन ???? Rest in Peace ???????????? https://t.co/nTv3cwV2wg— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 7, 2021
मधुर भंडारकर
Saddened to know about the demise of Dilip Kumar sir, One of the greatest actors and doyen of Indian Cinema, a Legend. He inspired generations of actors and will always be missed. RIP ???? pic.twitter.com/xTjO4FF6yS— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 7, 2021
जैकी श्रॉफ
???? RIP ???? https://t.co/ARlFXAZqAo— Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) July 7, 2021