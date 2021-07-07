दिलीप कुमार का 98 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन, अजय देवगन, अक्षय कुमार समेत बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने जताया शोक

दिलीप कुमार का निधन: दिलीप कुमार के निधन की खबर आने के बाद बॉलीवुड सितारों अक्षय कुमार, अयज देवगन और मनोज वाजपेयी जैसे सितारों ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है.

खास बातें

  • दिलीप कुमार का 98 की उम्र में हुआ निधन
  • बॉलीवुड सितारों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
  • फिल्म जगत के पहले खान थे दिलीप कुमार
नई दिल्ली :

बॉलीवुड के लेजेंड्री अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार का 98 की उम्र में निधन हो गया है. दिलीप कुमार काफी समय से बीमार चल रहे थे, जिसके बाद उन्हें 29 जून को सांस लेने में तकलीफ के बाद मुंबई के हिंदुजा अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था. वे आईसीयू में भर्ती थे. हालांकि पत्नी सायरा बानो ने हेल्थ अपडेट देते हुए उनकी हालत को स्थिर बताया था, लेकिन अब उनके निधन की खबर ने सभी को झकझोर कर रख दिया है. बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार, अजय देवगन और मनोज वाजपेयी ने दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर शोक जताया है.

बता दें, हिंदुजा अस्पताल में आज सुबह साढ़े सात बजे दिलीप कुमार ने अपनी आखिरी सांस ली. इस दौरान दिलीप कुमार की पत्नी सायरा बानो उनके साथ मौजूद थीं. यह खबर सामने आते ही बॉलीवुड जगत के साथ-साथ पूरी दुनिया में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है. बॉलीवुड सितारों ने अभिनेता को श्रद्धांजलि देनी शुरू कर दी है. किसने क्या कहा है, आइए एक नजर डालते हैं.

अजय देवगन

अक्षय कुमार   

मनोज बाजपेयी  

मधुर भंडारकर  


जैकी श्रॉफ 

dilip kumardilip kumar deathcelebs reaction on dilip kumar deathदिलीप कुमार
