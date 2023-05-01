विज्ञापन
स्ट्रीट-स्टाइल वड़ा पाव बनाने के लिए अपनाएं ये टिप्स

क्या आपको वड़ा पाव पसंद है? लेकिन घर पर स्ट्रीट-स्टाइल वड़ा पाव नहीं खा पाते हैं तो यहाँ कुछ टिप्स बताए गए हैं जिसके बाद आप घर पर स्ट्रीट स्टाइल वड़ा पाव बना पाएंगे.

Jun 18, 2024 19:30 IST
  • चटनी
    हरी चटनी स्वाद में ताज़गी भर देती है, इमली की चटनी मीठा और तीखा स्वाद देती है, और सूखी लहसुन की चटनी तीखापन लाती है.
  • बेसन का घोल
    वड़े मसालेदार मैश किए हुए आलू से बनते हैं. क्योंकि वो काफी भारी होते हैं, इसलिए तलने से पहले उन्हें बेसन के घोल में अच्छी तरह लपेटना चाहिए.
  • बैटर को रेस्ट दें
    बेसन बैटर को आराम करने दें, इससे इसकी स्थिरता बेहतर होती है. बेहतर बनावट पाने के लिए आप इसे बनाते समय बहुत कम तेल (लगभग 1 चम्मच) भी मिला सकते हैं.
  • सही टेंपरेचर
    वड़े डालने से पहले तेल के अच्छे से गर्म करें. अगर यह सही से गर्म नहीं होता है, तो वो बहुत ज़्यादा तेल सोख सकते हैं और नरम हो सकते हैं.
  • पाव
    वड़ा के अलावा इस डिश में सबसे ज्यादा जरूरी होता है पाव. ऐसे पाव चुनें जो हवादार मुलायम और फ्रेश बेक किए गए हों.
