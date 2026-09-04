Happy Janmashtami 2026: बच्चे की फोटो को दें कृष्ण जी के अवतार वाला लुक, नोट करें ये 7 AI Prompts, हर किसी को पसंद आएंगी फोटो

आज 4 सितंबर को देशभर में जन्माष्टमी का पावन त्योहार मनाया जा रहा है. ये त्योहार आते ही घर में सजावट और कान्हा जी की भक्ति का रंग छा जाता है. इसी बीच नया डिजिटल ट्रेंड भी लोगों को खूब पसंद आ रहा है. कई पैरेंट्स अब AI टूल्स जैसे ChatGPT, Gemini समेत बाकी AI प्लेटफॉर्म्स की मदद से बच्चों की फोटोज को नन्हे कान्हा वाला अवतार दे रहे हैं. वैसे तो जन्माष्टमी पर बच्चों को पीली धोती, मोरपंख और मुकुट पहनाकर बाल कृष्ण का रूप देना एक पुरानी परंपरा है. लेकिन अब AI की मदद से ये काम बेहद आसाान हो गया है. इसी कड़ी में आज हम आपको 7 ऐसे प्रॉम्पट्स के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जिनकी मदद से आप अपने बच्चों की फोटोज को लड्डू गोपाल वाला अवताार दे सकते हैं. ये फोटोज हर किसी को पसंद आएगी.

कैसे करें Prompts का इस्तेमाल?

इन प्रॉम्पट्स का इस्तेमाल करना बहुत ही ज्यादा आसान है. इसके लिए आप बस अपने बच्चों की फोटो ChatGPT, Gemini या Grok जैसे AI प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर अपलोड करें और फिर प्रॉम्प्ट्स को कॉपी पेस्ट कर देंं.

देखिए ये प्रॉम्प्ट

1. "Reimagine the child from the reference photo as a playful Little Krishna happily eating butter. Retain the exact face of the child. Add a small dot of butter on their cheek. The setting is a cozy traditional Indian village kitchen with clay handis suspended from the ceiling. Warm ambient lighting, highly detailed, soft oil-painting aesthetic"

2. "Transform the child in the uploaded photo into a toddler Lord Krishna. Keep the child's facial features identical. Dress them in a bright yellow silk dhoti with gold borders, a small golden crown with a prominent peacock feather, and pearl jewelry. Place them in a sunny Gokul courtyard with a small clay pot of white butter nearby. Soft, natural lighting, 8k resolution, cinematic photo realism."

3. "Generate an artistic watercolor portrait of the child in the uploaded image, styled as young Krishna. Maintain facial resemblance. Surround the avatar with soft pastels, floating lotus flowers, and a faint golden aura around the head. Painterly texture, dreamlike aesthetic, soft focus background."

4. "Create an outdoor portrait using the facial features of the child in the reference photo as Little Krishna playing a flute near the Yamuna riverbank. Sunset background with a soft golden hour glow, gentle cows grazing nearby, and lush greenery. Photorealistic, 8k resolution, cinematic camera angle."

5. "Generate a festive greeting card photo featuring the child in the uploaded image dressed as Krishna, standing alongside a decorative 'Dahi Handi' suspended above. Add joyful festival confetti, traditional earthen lamps (diyas), and a bright, celebratory background. High dynamic range, warm festive colors."

6. "Transform the uploaded photo of the child into a cute baby Krishna crawling toward a overturned pot of butter on a polished marble floor. The child should look cheerful and innocent. Soft studio lighting, sharp focus, vibrant yellow and gold tones, highly realistic."

7. "Transform the kid in the photo into a royal infant Krishna sitting on a carved wooden swing (jhula) draped with marigold garlands. Keep the facial identity accurate. The child wears a royal blue and gold silk outfit, a pearl necklace, and a radiant smile. Festival lighting, hyper-realistic photography."

यह भी पढ़ें: Happy Janmashtami : राधा की कृपा, श्याम का प्यार...इन खूबसूरत संदेशों से दें अपनों को जन्माष्टमी की शुभकामनाएं