Chhath Puja AI image: आज 25 अक्टूबर से देश में छठ महापर्व का आगाज हो गया है, जिसका सेलिब्रेशन 28 अक्टूबर तक चलने वाला है. देश के कोने-कोने में रहने वाले बिहार वासियों ने छठ के लिए शानदार तैयारियां कर ली हैं और अपने रिश्तेदारों को इसकी शुभकामनाएं भी दे रहे हैं. छठ का क्रेज ना सिर्फ बाहरी दुनिया में बल्कि सोशल मीडिया पर छाया हुआ है. अगर आप छठ पूजा करते हैं और इसे और भी खास बनाना चाहते हैं तो आप आस्था, विशेज और अपने शानदार लुक में फोटो तैयार कर सकते हैं. इसके लिए हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं उन 5 एआई प्रॉम्प्ट्स के बारे में, जो आपको छठ पूजा को यादगार बना देंगे. सबसे पहले जान लीजिए कि आप AI Prompt देकर कैसे आप छठ की खूबसूरत तस्वीर बना सकते हैं.

गूगल जैमिनी (Google Gemini) एक ऐसा AI टूल है जो आपकी फोटो को नई तस्वीर में बदल देता है. आपको बस बताना होता है कि फोटो कैसी चाहिए, और ये टूल वैसी ही छठ पूजा की सुंदर फोटो बना देता है.

ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल: (How To Use)

अपने फोन में Google Gemini ऐप खोलें.

प्लस (+) बटन पर क्लिक करके अपनी साफ-सुथरी फोटो अपलोड करें.

फोटो के साथ लिखें कि आप क्या पहनना चाहते हैं, क्या कर रहे हैं और बैकग्राउंड कैसा दिखे.

अब एंटर दबाएं.

कुछ ही सेकंड में आपकी छठ पूजा की नई AI फोटो बनकर तैयार हो जाएगी.

इस फोटो को आप चाहें तो Instagram, Facebook या WhatsApp पर लगा सकते हैं.

गूगल जेमिनी (Google Gemini) का नैनो बनाना (Nano Banana) एआई टूल बहुत चर्चित और कॉमन है. यह आपके किसी भी फोटो को प्राम्प्ट के जरिए शानदार लुक दे सकता है. चलिए जानते इन 5 AI प्राम्प्ट्स के बारे में.

1. पीले साड़ी में घाट की सीढ़ियों पर बैठी सुंदर भारतीय लड़की

"A beautiful Indian Girl sitting gracefully on the stone steps of a ghat during a festival. She is wearing a vibrant yellow traditional saree with a matching blouse and with big gold jhumka, Her hair is open and flows over her shoulders. She is looking directly at the viewer with a gentle expression. In front of her, a few lit diyas (oil lamps) are arranged on the step. The background shows more people sitting on the ghat steps, each with their own lit diyas, creating a warm, festive, and spiritual atmosphere. The scene is illuminated by the soft glow of hundreds of diyas, suggesting an evening celebration. i want my face same to same 100%, no change

2. गुलाबी सिल्क साड़ी में दीयों से सजी छठ पूजा की शाम

A beautiful Indian girl sitting on the stone steps of a ghat during a grand festival evening. She is dressed in a traditional pink silk saree with golden zari border, wearing gold jewelry including bangles and maang tikka. She holds a large brass thali filled with glowing oil lamps (diyas). Around her, the steps are beautifully decorated with hundreds of lit diyas arranged in rows, creating a warm golden glow. In the background, other women in sarees are also preparing diyas, and festive lights are hanging across the ghat, giving a divine and spiritual atmosphere. The entire scene looks vibrant, cultural, and deeply devotional. i want my face same to same 100%, no change

3. लाल बनारसी साड़ी में छठ आराधना का इमोशनल सीन

''Create an image of chhat puja celebration a festival of bihar , celebration a festival of bihar use the image provided of this girl above,she is sitting on the stairs of the ghat lightening tray full of diya for the soup, and the picture is of evening aradh where stairs are full of soup for aradh,street and ghat are full of light. She's whearing a red banarsi saree with with full sleeve blouse, pinteresty asthetics and has open long hair. This picture is full of grace and emotion towards the festival. i want face 100% same, no change.''

4. बेबी पिंक साड़ी में रेट्रो वाइब वाली छठ पूजा की झलक

''Take the reference image of the girl and edit it into a chhath pooja scene. She should be wearing a plain boder beautiful saree in baby pink little traditional touch the palu should be on head, holding pooja thali full of fruits and diya open long straight hairs coloured brownish shade plug one rose flower on ears The background should have an aesthetic retro vibe - grainy vintage film effect, decorative festive chhath pooja vibes with lights glowing, and aesthetic with warm golden sunlight casting highlights. The background should be of a chhath ghat full of some people Capture the joyful, nostalgic, and cinematic mood of chhath pooja morning. i want face 100% same, no change.''

5. सूर्य को अर्घ्य देती भारतीय महिला का खूबसूरत नज़ारा

A traditional Indian Girl standing in waist-deep water on the banks of a river during Chhath Puja in Bihar. She wear yellow banarsi saree little traditional touch the palu should be on head. She holds a large decorated brass plate (pooja thali) filled with fruits, sugarcane, lit oil lamps (diyas), and burning incense sticks. Around her, many devotees, men and women, are also standing in the river, offering prayers. The atmosphere is festive, with the riverbank beautifully decorated with colorful lights like a fair. The sky shows the setting sun, casting an orange glow over the water, creating a spiritual and devotional scene. The environment is sacred, peaceful, and filled with the essence of Chhath Mahaparv. i want face 100% same, no change.

छठ पूजा पर अपनी यादों को खूबसूरत बनाने के लिए Google Gemini के नैनो बनाना टूल के जरिए इन प्रॉम्प्ट्स का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं. फिलहाल सोशल मीडिया पर यह ट्रेंड तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, तो देर किस बात की, आप भी अभी ट्राई करें.