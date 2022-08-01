देश के टॉप मेडिकल कॉलेज, जहां NEET परीक्षा पास करने के बाद ले सकते हैं दाखिला

NEET 2022: देश के बेहतरीन मेडिकल कॉलेज, जहां नीट यूजी परीक्षा पास करने के बाद आप ले सकते हैं एडमिशन. यहां देखें देश के टॉप मेडिकल कॉलेजों व संस्थानों की पूरी लिस्ट-

देश के टॉप मेडिकल कॉलेज, जहां NEET परीक्षा पास करने के बाद ले सकते हैं दाखिला

देश के टॉप मेडिकल कॉलेज, जहां NEET परीक्षा पास करने के बाद ले सकते हैं दाखिला

नई दिल्ली:

NEET 2022: नेशनल एलिजिबिटी कम एंट्रेंस टेस्ट यानी नीट यूजी 2022 परीक्षा का आंसर-की जारी (NEET UG 2022) answer key) होने वाला है. आंसर-की के जारी होने के नीट यूजी परीक्षा (NEET UG Exam 2022) का रिजल्ट जारी किया जाएगा. नीट यूजी का रिजल्ट नीट (NEET) की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट neet.nta.nic.in पर जारी किया जाएगा. रिजल्ट जारी होने के साथ ही मेडिकल की पढ़ाई के लिए छात्रों का देश के बेहतरीन मेडिकल कॉलेजों (best medical colleges in the country)की खोज शुरू हो जाएगी. नीट यूजी 2022 (NEET UG 2022 result) का रिजल्ट इसी महीने जारी किया जाएगा. ऑल इंडिया और स्टेट कोटे की मेडिकल सीटों को भरने के लिए राज्य और केंद्रीय परामर्श निकायों द्वारा NEET के रिजल्ट पर विचार किया जाता है.

यह भी पढ़ें

CUET UG 2022: परीक्षा दो दिन बाद, इन 2 दिनों में कैसे करें CUET UG 2022 की तैयारी, देखें ये टिप्स

नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूशनल रैंकिंग फ्रेमवर्क (NIRF 2022) रैंकिंग के अनुसार, एमबीबीएस, बीडीएस, बीएएमएस, बीयूएमएस, बीएचएमएस, आदि जैसे अंडरग्रेजुएट मेडिकल कोर्सों के लिए देश के टॉप मेडिकल संस्थानों (top medical institutions in the country) की लिस्ट नीचे दी जा रही है. वैसे टॉप मेडिकल कॉलेज व संस्थानों के अंडरग्रेजुएट मेडिकल प्रोग्राम में प्रवेश पाने के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार शिक्षा मंत्रालय (Ministry of Education) की एनआईआरएफ 2022 रैंकिंग (NIRF 2022 ranking) की जांच कर सकते हैं.

NIRF 2022: देश के टॉप मेडिकल कॉलेज 

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research,Chandigarh

Christian Medical College,Vellore

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Banaras Hindu University,Varanasi

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research,Puducherry

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences,Lucknow

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham,Coimbatore

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

King George`s Medical University,Lucknow

Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences,New Delhi

St. John's Medical College,Bengaluru

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research,Chennai

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth,Pune

Siksha `O` Anusandhan,Bhubaneswar

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital,New Delhi

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology,Chennai

Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research,Kolkata

Aligarh Muslim University,Aligarh

Maulana Azad Medical College,Delhi

Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences,Wardha

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences,Chennai

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar,Khordha

Govt. Medical College & Hospital,Chandigarh

University College of Medical Sciences,Delhi

Lady Hardinge Medical College,New Delhi

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology,Bhubaneswar

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore,Mangaluru

Maharishi Markandeshwar,Ambala

Jamia Hamdard,New Delhi

JSS Medical College, Mysore,Mysore

PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Coimbatore

Christian Medical College, Ludhiana

Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute,Ahmadabad

M. S. Ramaiah Medical College,Bengaluru

Chettinad Academy of Research and Education,Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu District

Dayanand Medical College,Ludhiana

Sawai Man Singh Medical College,Jaipur

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University, Karad

Medical College,Kolkata

SCB Medical College and Hospital,Cuttack

Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences,Imphal West

Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute,Puducherry

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur

B. J. Medical College,Ahmadabad

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


जो छात्र शीर्ष मेडिकल कॉलेजों में प्रवेश लेना चाहते हैं, उन्हें नीट यूजी में 1-500 के बीच उच्च रैंक लाना होगा. एम्स नई दिल्ली देश का बेहतरीन मेडिकल कॉलेज है, इसके बाद सीएमसी वेल्लोर, एमएएमसी दिल्ली, जिपमर, बीएचयू का नंबर आता है. NEET UG 2022: नीट यूजी आंसर-की neet.nta.nic.in पर, रिजल्ट की घोषणा 18 अगस्त को <

NEET 2022neet 2022 answer keyNEET UG 2022
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश और दुनिया की ताजा ख़बरें अब हिंदी में (Hindi News) | शिक्षा समाचार (Education News) , शहर (City News) , बॉलीवुड और राजनीति के समाचार at NDTV.in

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 