देश के टॉप मेडिकल कॉलेज, जहां NEET परीक्षा पास करने के बाद ले सकते हैं दाखिला

NEET 2022: नेशनल एलिजिबिटी कम एंट्रेंस टेस्ट यानी नीट यूजी 2022 परीक्षा का आंसर-की जारी (NEET UG 2022) answer key) होने वाला है. आंसर-की के जारी होने के नीट यूजी परीक्षा (NEET UG Exam 2022) का रिजल्ट जारी किया जाएगा. नीट यूजी का रिजल्ट नीट (NEET) की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट neet.nta.nic.in पर जारी किया जाएगा. रिजल्ट जारी होने के साथ ही मेडिकल की पढ़ाई के लिए छात्रों का देश के बेहतरीन मेडिकल कॉलेजों (best medical colleges in the country)की खोज शुरू हो जाएगी. नीट यूजी 2022 (NEET UG 2022 result) का रिजल्ट इसी महीने जारी किया जाएगा. ऑल इंडिया और स्टेट कोटे की मेडिकल सीटों को भरने के लिए राज्य और केंद्रीय परामर्श निकायों द्वारा NEET के रिजल्ट पर विचार किया जाता है.
नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूशनल रैंकिंग फ्रेमवर्क (NIRF 2022) रैंकिंग के अनुसार, एमबीबीएस, बीडीएस, बीएएमएस, बीयूएमएस, बीएचएमएस, आदि जैसे अंडरग्रेजुएट मेडिकल कोर्सों के लिए देश के टॉप मेडिकल संस्थानों (top medical institutions in the country) की लिस्ट नीचे दी जा रही है. वैसे टॉप मेडिकल कॉलेज व संस्थानों के अंडरग्रेजुएट मेडिकल प्रोग्राम में प्रवेश पाने के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार शिक्षा मंत्रालय (Ministry of Education) की एनआईआरएफ 2022 रैंकिंग (NIRF 2022 ranking) की जांच कर सकते हैं.
NIRF 2022: देश के टॉप मेडिकल कॉलेज
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research,Chandigarh
Christian Medical College,Vellore
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Banaras Hindu University,Varanasi
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research,Puducherry
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences,Lucknow
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham,Coimbatore
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
King George`s Medical University,Lucknow
Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences,New Delhi
St. John's Medical College,Bengaluru
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research,Chennai
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth,Pune
Siksha `O` Anusandhan,Bhubaneswar
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital,New Delhi
S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology,Chennai
Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research,Kolkata
Aligarh Muslim University,Aligarh
Maulana Azad Medical College,Delhi
Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences,Wardha
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences,Chennai
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar,Khordha
Govt. Medical College & Hospital,Chandigarh
University College of Medical Sciences,Delhi
Lady Hardinge Medical College,New Delhi
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology,Bhubaneswar
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore,Mangaluru
Maharishi Markandeshwar,Ambala
Jamia Hamdard,New Delhi
JSS Medical College, Mysore,Mysore
PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Coimbatore
Christian Medical College, Ludhiana
Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute,Ahmadabad
M. S. Ramaiah Medical College,Bengaluru
Chettinad Academy of Research and Education,Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu District
Dayanand Medical College,Ludhiana
Sawai Man Singh Medical College,Jaipur
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University, Karad
Medical College,Kolkata
SCB Medical College and Hospital,Cuttack
Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences,Imphal West
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute,Puducherry
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur
B. J. Medical College,Ahmadabad
जो छात्र शीर्ष मेडिकल कॉलेजों में प्रवेश लेना चाहते हैं, उन्हें नीट यूजी में 1-500 के बीच उच्च रैंक लाना होगा. एम्स नई दिल्ली देश का बेहतरीन मेडिकल कॉलेज है, इसके बाद सीएमसी वेल्लोर, एमएएमसी दिल्ली, जिपमर, बीएचयू का नंबर आता है. NEET UG 2022: नीट यूजी आंसर-की neet.nta.nic.in पर, रिजल्ट की घोषणा 18 अगस्त को <