देश के टॉप मेडिकल कॉलेज, जहां NEET परीक्षा पास करने के बाद ले सकते हैं दाखिला

NEET 2022: नेशनल एलिजिबिटी कम एंट्रेंस टेस्ट यानी नीट यूजी 2022 परीक्षा का आंसर-की जारी (NEET UG 2022) answer key) होने वाला है. आंसर-की के जारी होने के नीट यूजी परीक्षा (NEET UG Exam 2022) का रिजल्ट जारी किया जाएगा. नीट यूजी का रिजल्ट नीट (NEET) की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट neet.nta.nic.in पर जारी किया जाएगा. रिजल्ट जारी होने के साथ ही मेडिकल की पढ़ाई के लिए छात्रों का देश के बेहतरीन मेडिकल कॉलेजों (best medical colleges in the country)की खोज शुरू हो जाएगी. नीट यूजी 2022 (NEET UG 2022 result) का रिजल्ट इसी महीने जारी किया जाएगा. ऑल इंडिया और स्टेट कोटे की मेडिकल सीटों को भरने के लिए राज्य और केंद्रीय परामर्श निकायों द्वारा NEET के रिजल्ट पर विचार किया जाता है.