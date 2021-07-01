BHU ने जारी किया UG- PG ओपन बुक परीक्षा के लिए शेड्यूल, यहां देखें

बनारस हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय (BHU) ने ग्रेजुएशन और पोस्ट- ग्रेजुएशन सेमेस्टर परीक्षाओं की परीक्षा तिथियां जारी कर दी हैं. BHU यूजी और पीजी छात्रों के लिए ऑनलाइन ओपन बुक परीक्षा आयोजित करेगा.

नई दिल्ली:

यूजी छात्रों के लिए परीक्षा 10 जुलाई से शुरू होगी और 27 जुलाई तक चलेगी. बीएचयू ओपन बुक परीक्षाएं सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 3.30 बजे तक एक ही शिफ्ट में होंगी.

MSc रसायन विज्ञान द्वितीय सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा 13 से 24 जुलाई, 2021 के बीच निर्धारित है. विषयों में विश्लेषणात्मक रसायन विज्ञान, अकार्बनिक रसायन विज्ञान, कार्बनिक रसायन विज्ञान, भौतिक रसायन विज्ञान और रासायनिक बंधन शामिल हैं.

भूभौतिकी विभाग रिमोट सेंसिंग और जीआईएस और भौतिक समुद्र विज्ञान और समुद्री भूभौतिकी के लिए परीक्षा आयोजित करेगा. परीक्षा 10 और 12 जुलाई को सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 3.30 बजे तक आयोजित की जाएगी.


