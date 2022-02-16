Bappi Lahiri के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर, ए आर रहमान से लेकर अजय देवगन ने ट्वीट कर कही यह बात

मशहूर गायक Bappi Lahiri का निधन हो गया है. प्यार से बप्पी दा के नाम से जाने जाने वाले संगीतकार 69 वर्ष के थे. जानकारी है कि वे जुहू के क्रिटी केयर अस्पताल में भर्ती थे. वह पिछले साल कोरोना से भी संक्रमित हो गए थे. बता दें कि मुंबई के अस्पताल में उन्होंने आखिरी सांस ली. बप्पी लहरी के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक का माहौल है और सेलिब्रिटीज सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं. मनोज मुंतशिर से लेकर ए आर रहमान ने बप्पी लहरी को याद करते हुए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है.
मनोज मुंतशिर
शरीर पर पहना हुआ सोना तो बस बाहरी आवरण था, #BappiLahiri को उनके स्वर्णिम संगीत के लिए हमेशा-हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा.— Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) February 16, 2022
एक फ़िल्म में उनके साथ काम करने का सौभाग्य मुझे भी मिला था, आज वो यादें व्यथित कर रही हैं. अलविदा बप्पी दा 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Fu1jeNrqzQ
हंसल मेहता
Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent. pic.twitter.com/FlQUiPm9yl— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 16, 2022
अशोक पंडित
Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji .— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 16, 2022
Can't believe my next door neighbour is no more .
Your music will always remain in our hearts .
ॐ शान्ति !
🙏
ए आर रहमान
#RIPbappida …..Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of Hindi cinema! https://t.co/MEXMxtnuWi— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 16, 2022
अजय देवगन
Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022
🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed