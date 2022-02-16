Bappi Lahiri के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर, ए आर रहमान से लेकर अजय देवगन ने ट्वीट कर कही यह बात

बप्पी लहरी के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक का माहौल है और सेलिब्रिटीज सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं.

नई दिल्ली :

मशहूर गायक Bappi Lahiri का निधन हो गया है. प्यार से बप्पी दा के नाम से जाने जाने वाले संगीतकार 69 वर्ष के थे. जानकारी है कि वे जुहू के क्रिटी केयर अस्पताल में भर्ती थे. वह पिछले साल कोरोना से भी संक्रमित हो गए थे. बता दें कि मुंबई के अस्पताल में उन्होंने आखिरी सांस ली. बप्पी लहरी के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक का माहौल है और सेलिब्रिटीज सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं. मनोज मुंतशिर से लेकर ए आर रहमान ने बप्पी लहरी को याद करते हुए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है. 

मनोज मुंतशिर  

हंसल मेहता  

अशोक पंडित  

ए आर रहमान  


अजय देवगन  

