SSC GD कांस्टेबल 2023 उम्मीदवारों का एप्लिकेशन स्टेटस जारी, आवेदन फॉर्म एक्सेप्ट और रिजेक्ट एक Click में जानें 

होमपेज पर, 'Click here to know the Application Status/Candidature Status w.r.t Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSA and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 to be held from 20/02/2024 to 07/03/2024 (Uploaded on 30/01/2024)' लिंक पर क्लिक करें.