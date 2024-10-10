Vettaiyan Review: रिलीज हुई रजनीकांत की वेट्टैयन, सोशल मीडिया पर फर्स्ट डे फर्स्ट शो देखने वालों ने दिया रिव्यू

Vettaiyan Twitter Review In Hindi: 10 अक्टूबर को साउथ सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की वेट्टैयन सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है, जिसमें बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ उनकी जोड़ी दिख रही है. फिल्म को फर्स्ट डे फर्स्ट शो देखने गए फैंस ने दो सुपरस्टार्स की वेट्टैयन में परफॉर्मेंस रिव्यू एक्स (पहले ट्विटर) दे दिया है. एक यूजर ने लिखा, वेट्टैयन के पहले हाफ के इंटरवल ट्विस्ट ने 3 से 4 मिनट तक थिएटर में खूब तालियां बटोरीं. काबिले तारीफ है, और इसका श्रेय उन्हें उनकी शानदार लेखनी और जिज्ञासा और तनाव के शानदार निर्माण के लिए जाता है.

दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, अनिरूद्ध अविश्वसनीय हैं. वह कभी हैरान करने का मौका नहीं छोड़ते. तीसरे यूजर ने लिखा, पहला हाफ इन्वेस्टिगेटिव थ्रिलर है. रजनीकांत और उनके मास मोमेंट्स देखने लायक है. स्क्रीनप्ले और बैकग्राउंड इमोशन्स को जोड़े रखता है.

#Vettaiyan First half interval twist got theater wide applause for 3 to 4 mins🔥🔥🔥@tjgnan stands tall, and the credit goes to him for his scintillating writing

and brilliant build up of curiosity and tension🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#VettaiyanTheHunter #Vettaiyanreview #VettaiyanFDFS — Achilles (@Searching4ligh1) October 10, 2024

चौथे यूजर ने लिखा, सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत और फहाद फासिल के सीन सबसे फनी और रिफ्रेशिंग है. उन्हें इस तरह के कैरेक्टर में देखकर अच्छा लगा.

AND Anirudh is just unbelievable! He never stops surprising me...💯👌#Vettaiyan pic.twitter.com/GhyRZtM3qC — monk™ (@prakash_kohur) October 9, 2024

पांचवे यूजर ने लिखा, वेट्टैयन देख ली!! मुठभेड़ों और उसके नेगेटिव इफेक्ट के बारे में एक सामाजिक जागरूकता वाली फिल्म है. हालांकि दूसरे भाग में कुछ अंतराल और गिरावट थी. फिल्म एंटरटेनिंग सीन्स से जुड़ती है। टीजे ने अपना बेस्ट परफॉर्मेंस दिया है. निश्चित रूप से यह एक नियमित सुपरस्टार फिल्म नहीं है.

#Vettaiyan - Superstar Rajinikanth & FaFa scenes are super Funny & Refreshing.... 😁❤️



So nice to see #FahadhFaasil in this kind of character....🌟 pic.twitter.com/3z65XffUI9 — 𝙎𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝟤𝟶𝟶❶🥀 (@Nareshkuma5171) October 10, 2024

First Half #Vettaiyan(4/5) : Intriguing Investigate Thriller#Rajinikanth & his mass moments....🔥



racy a screenplay filled with investigation of crime#Fafa super fun@anirudhofficial's BGM & song....👌



Emotions are well connected@officialdushara plays a crucial role… pic.twitter.com/oFHtEoF3OY — 𝙎𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝟤𝟶𝟶❶🥀 (@Nareshkuma5171) October 10, 2024

#Vettaiyan done !! A social awarness movie abt encounters and its negative effects. Thgh there was a lag nd dip in second half. Movie engages with grippin sequences. TJ has done his best. Not a routine superstar movie fr sure. — ŃagC (@chinnusrm) October 10, 2024

गौरतलब है कि एडवांस बुकिंग के मामले में वेट्टैयन ने 10 करोड़ की कमाई पहले दिन एडवांस बुकिंग में कर ली है. जबकि वेट्टैयन का पहले दिन का बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन इससे ज्यादा होने की उम्मीद लगाई जा सकती है.