विज्ञापन
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
विशेष लिंक

Vettaiyan Review: रिलीज हुई रजनीकांत की वेट्टैयन, सोशल मीडिया पर फर्स्ट डे फर्स्ट शो देखने वालों ने दिया रिव्यू

Vettaiyan X Review In Hindi: 10 अक्टूबर को रजनीकांत और अमिताभ बच्चन की वेट्टैयन सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है, जिसका फर्स्ट डे फर्स्ट शो देखने पर लोग रिव्यू देते दिख रहे हैं.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Vettaiyan Review: रिलीज हुई रजनीकांत की वेट्टैयन, सोशल मीडिया पर फर्स्ट डे फर्स्ट शो देखने वालों ने दिया रिव्यू
Vettaiyan X Review In Hindi: वेट्टैयन एक्स रिव्यू इन हिंदी
नई दिल्ली:

Vettaiyan Twitter Review In Hindi: 10 अक्टूबर को साउथ सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की वेट्टैयन सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है, जिसमें बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ उनकी जोड़ी दिख रही है. फिल्म को फर्स्ट डे फर्स्ट शो देखने गए फैंस ने दो सुपरस्टार्स की वेट्टैयन में परफॉर्मेंस रिव्यू एक्स (पहले ट्विटर) दे दिया है. एक यूजर ने लिखा, वेट्टैयन के पहले हाफ के इंटरवल ट्विस्ट ने 3 से 4 मिनट तक थिएटर में खूब तालियां बटोरीं. काबिले तारीफ है, और इसका श्रेय उन्हें उनकी शानदार लेखनी और जिज्ञासा और तनाव के शानदार निर्माण के लिए जाता है. 

दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, अनिरूद्ध अविश्वसनीय हैं. वह कभी हैरान करने का मौका नहीं छोड़ते. तीसरे यूजर ने लिखा, पहला हाफ इन्वेस्टिगेटिव थ्रिलर है. रजनीकांत और उनके मास मोमेंट्स देखने लायक है. स्क्रीनप्ले और बैकग्राउंड इमोशन्स को जोड़े रखता है. 

चौथे यूजर ने लिखा, सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत और फहाद फासिल के सीन सबसे फनी और रिफ्रेशिंग है. उन्हें इस तरह के कैरेक्टर में देखकर अच्छा लगा. 

पांचवे यूजर ने लिखा, वेट्टैयन देख ली!! मुठभेड़ों और उसके नेगेटिव इफेक्ट के बारे में एक सामाजिक जागरूकता वाली फिल्म है. हालांकि दूसरे भाग में कुछ अंतराल और गिरावट थी. फिल्म एंटरटेनिंग सीन्स से जुड़ती है। टीजे ने अपना बेस्ट परफॉर्मेंस दिया है. निश्चित रूप से यह एक नियमित सुपरस्टार फिल्म नहीं है.

गौरतलब है कि एडवांस बुकिंग के मामले में वेट्टैयन ने 10 करोड़ की कमाई पहले दिन एडवांस बुकिंग में कर ली है. जबकि वेट्टैयन का पहले दिन का बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन इससे ज्यादा होने की उम्मीद लगाई जा सकती है. 

पूरी स्टोरी पढ़ें
Comments

NDTV.in पर ताज़ातरीन ख़बरों को ट्रैक करें, व देश के कोने-कोने से और दुनियाभर से न्यूज़ अपडेट पाएं

फॉलो करे:
Vettaiyan, Vettaiyan Review, Vettaiyan Social Media Review, Vettaiyan Social Media Review In Hindi
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.