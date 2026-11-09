राम गोपाल वर्मा ने किया रामायण का रिव्यू, फिल्म देख इन्हें बता रहे भौंकने वाला कुत्ता

नितेश तिवारी के डायरेक्शन में बनी रामायण चर्चा में है. हर कोई फिल्म देख रहा है और इसकी तारीफ भी कर रहा है. तारीफ करने वालों में डायरेक्टर राम गोपाल वर्मा का नाम भी जुड़ चुका है. राम गोपाल वर्मा ने हाल में महाकाव्य 'रामायण: राइज ऑफ अ लेजेंड' पर अपनी राय शेयर की है. उन्होंने इस फिल्म को केवल एक ट्रेडिशनल डिवोशनल फिल्म नहीं, बल्कि एक डिवोशनल फोर्स के तौर पर बताया. X पर अपने रिव्यू में राम गोपाल वर्मा ने फिल्म मेकर्स को एक जबरदस्त मैसेज दिया और सलाह दी कि वे क्रिटिक्स की बातों को पूरी तरह नजरअंदाज कर दें. उन्होंने लिखा, "कुल मिलाकर, मैं इस बेहतरीन फिल्म को बनाने में शामिल सभी महान लोगों से यही कहना चाहता हूं कि वे फिल्म को नेगेटिव रिव्यू करने वालों को 'सड़क पर भौंकने वाले कुत्तों' की तरह समझें, जो आपके इस ग्रैंड और शानदार काम के सामने कुछ भी नहीं हैं."
राम गोपाल वर्मा ने इस फिल्म के विजुअल और कहानी कहने के तरीके की तारीफ की, जो महर्षि वाल्मीकि की 'रामायण' और गोस्वामी तुलसीदास की 'रामचरितमानस' पर आधारित है. 'रंगीला' के डायरेक्टर ने फिल्म में दमदार परफॉर्मेंस और डायरेक्शन के उन साहसिक फैसलों की भी चर्चा की, जो इसे रामायण की दूसरे ट्रेडिशनल प्रोजेक्ट से अलग बनाते हैं.
उन्होंने लिखा, "#रामायण कोई आम भक्ति फिल्म नहीं है, बल्कि एक 'भक्ति शक्ति' है. इसका नायक कोई ऐसा देवता नहीं है जो कहानी से ऊपर हवा में तैर रहा हो, बल्कि वह एक ऐसा इंसान है जिसने दुनिया का अंत देख लिया है और फिर भी अपनी मर्जी से उसी दुनिया में कदम रखता है." राम गोपाल वर्मा ने सीता के अपहरण के बाद के एक खास इमोशनल पल पर भी जोर दिया. उन्होंने लिखा, "सीता के अपहरण के बाद जब राम खाली आश्रम में खड़े होकर उस जगह को देखते हैं जहां सीता मौजूद थीं, तो कैमरा काफी देर तक वहीं टिका रहता है. यह दिखाता है कि कैसे गहरा दुख अब एक ठंडे मैथामैटिक कैल्कुलेशन में बदल चुका है."
The #Ramayana is not a devotional film. It is a devotional force.The hero is not a blue god floating above the story. He is a man who has already seen the end of the world and still willfully chooses to walk into it. The rise is not of a kingdom. It is of a mind that challenges weakness. Every frame carries the weight of someone who has burned the old rules and is now moving only by the logic of power . The violence is not spectacle. It is the clarity of consequences What separates this from every other cinematic telling is that In a time when most films are still wary to move , this one simply moves. It does not explain itself. That is why it hits harder than anything that has come before it. You do not leave the film having watched a story. You leave it after living an experience Ranbir In the sequence after Sita's abduction, when he stands in the empty ashram and simply looks at the place where she was, the camera holds long enough to show that grief has already been converted into a arithmetic Yash does not play opposition. He plays the mind that has already accepted what it decided to destroy. In the long confrontation before the final night, when he speaks to Ram across the open ground with no army between them, he does not raise his voice. He simply states the price. The face never flinches. The body never shifts. @AnupamPkher in Jatayu's interception of the pushpak is not an act of mere loyalty. Wings half broken, bloodied, he keeps on coming because the mind has not yet accepted what the body is telling it. When he falls, the camera stays on the face. There is no cry. There is only the last argument continuing behind the eyes after his wings have stopped. That is not sacrifice. That is a man who understood the only rule left is to continue until you cannot. All in all I want to say this to each and everyone of all the greats who collaborated to make this great film is to treat any and all negative critics of this film as barking street dogs against the elephantine effort you all put in to create this magnifique piece of WONDER🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 9, 2026
राम गोपाल वर्मा ने यश की दमदार मौजूदगी पर भी अपने विचार रखे. उन्होंने कहा कि यश यहां केवल 'विलेन' का किरदार नहीं निभा रहे हैं, बल्कि वे एक ऐसे मन का प्रतिनिधित्व कर रहे हैं जिसने पहले ही यह स्वीकार कर लिया है कि उसे क्या नष्ट करना है. वर्मा ने जटायु के किरदार में सीनियर एक्टर अनुपम खेर के मार्मिक अभिनय की भी तारीफ की. उन्होंने कहा कि यह लड़ाई "सिर्फ वफादारी का मामला नहीं है". उन्होंने इस बात पर जोर दिया कि कैसे यह किरदार "आधे टूटे और खून से सने पंखों" के साथ आगे बढ़ता रहता है, क्योंकि उसके "दिमाग ने अभी तक उस बात को नहीं माना है जो उसका शरीर उसे बता रहा है".
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निर्देशक ने बताया कि गिरने के बाद, "कैमरा उसके चेहरे पर ही टिका रहता है" और "वह कोई चीख नहीं निकालता". उसकी "आंखों में एक आखिरी बहस चल रही होती है", जो यह साबित करती है कि "यह कोई बलिदान नहीं है", बल्कि "एक ऐसे इंसान की कहानी है जिसने समझ लिया है कि अब बस एक ही नियम बचा है - तब तक लड़ते रहो, जब तक कि लड़ना मुमकिन हो".
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