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राम गोपाल वर्मा ने किया रामायण का रिव्यू, फिल्म देख इन्हें बता रहे भौंकने वाला कुत्ता

रणबीर कपूर की रामायण को सोशल मीडिया पर काफी पॉजिटिव रिव्यू मिल रहे हैं. इस बीच पॉपुलर डायरेक्टर राम गोपाल वर्मा ने भी ये फिल्म देखी और इसे लेकर अपना राय शेयर की.

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राम गोपाल वर्मा ने किया रामायण का रिव्यू, फिल्म देख इन्हें बता रहे भौंकने वाला कुत्ता
राम गोपाल वर्मा ने देखी रामायण, रिव्यू में कही ये बातें
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नितेश तिवारी के डायरेक्शन में बनी रामायण चर्चा में है. हर कोई फिल्म देख रहा है और इसकी तारीफ भी कर रहा है. तारीफ करने वालों में डायरेक्टर राम गोपाल वर्मा का नाम भी जुड़ चुका है. राम गोपाल वर्मा ने हाल में महाकाव्य 'रामायण: राइज ऑफ अ लेजेंड' पर अपनी राय शेयर की है. उन्होंने इस फिल्म को केवल एक ट्रेडिशनल डिवोशनल फिल्म नहीं, बल्कि एक डिवोशनल फोर्स के तौर पर बताया. X पर अपने रिव्यू में राम गोपाल वर्मा ने फिल्म मेकर्स को एक जबरदस्त मैसेज दिया और सलाह दी कि वे क्रिटिक्स की बातों को पूरी तरह नजरअंदाज कर दें. उन्होंने लिखा, "कुल मिलाकर, मैं इस बेहतरीन फिल्म को बनाने में शामिल सभी महान लोगों से यही कहना चाहता हूं कि वे फिल्म को नेगेटिव रिव्यू करने वालों को 'सड़क पर भौंकने वाले कुत्तों' की तरह समझें, जो आपके इस ग्रैंड और शानदार काम के सामने कुछ भी नहीं हैं."

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने इस फिल्म के विजुअल और कहानी कहने के तरीके की तारीफ की, जो महर्षि वाल्मीकि की 'रामायण' और गोस्वामी तुलसीदास की 'रामचरितमानस' पर आधारित है. 'रंगीला' के डायरेक्टर ने फिल्म में दमदार परफॉर्मेंस और डायरेक्शन के उन साहसिक फैसलों की भी चर्चा की, जो इसे रामायण की दूसरे ट्रेडिशनल प्रोजेक्ट से अलग बनाते हैं.

उन्होंने लिखा, "#रामायण कोई आम भक्ति फिल्म नहीं है, बल्कि एक 'भक्ति शक्ति' है. इसका नायक कोई ऐसा देवता नहीं है जो कहानी से ऊपर हवा में तैर रहा हो, बल्कि वह एक ऐसा इंसान है जिसने दुनिया का अंत देख लिया है और फिर भी अपनी मर्जी से उसी दुनिया में कदम रखता है." राम गोपाल वर्मा ने सीता के अपहरण के बाद के एक खास इमोशनल पल पर भी जोर दिया. उन्होंने लिखा, "सीता के अपहरण के बाद जब राम खाली आश्रम में खड़े होकर उस जगह को देखते हैं जहां सीता मौजूद थीं, तो कैमरा काफी देर तक वहीं टिका रहता है. यह दिखाता है कि कैसे गहरा दुख अब एक ठंडे मैथामैटिक कैल्कुलेशन में बदल चुका है."

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने यश की दमदार मौजूदगी पर भी अपने विचार रखे. उन्होंने कहा कि यश यहां केवल 'विलेन' का किरदार नहीं निभा रहे हैं, बल्कि वे एक ऐसे मन का प्रतिनिधित्व कर रहे हैं जिसने पहले ही यह स्वीकार कर लिया है कि उसे क्या नष्ट करना है.  वर्मा ने जटायु के किरदार में सीनियर एक्टर अनुपम खेर के मार्मिक अभिनय की भी तारीफ की. उन्होंने कहा कि यह लड़ाई "सिर्फ वफादारी का मामला नहीं है". उन्होंने इस बात पर जोर दिया कि कैसे यह किरदार "आधे टूटे और खून से सने पंखों" के साथ आगे बढ़ता रहता है, क्योंकि उसके "दिमाग ने अभी तक उस बात को नहीं माना है जो उसका शरीर उसे बता रहा है".

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