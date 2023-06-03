Odisha Train Accident: सलमान खान, अक्षय कुमार, काजोल समेत तमाम सेलेब्स ने जताया दुख

ओडिशा के बालासोर में 2 जून की शाम एक दर्दनाक ट्रेन एक्सिडेंट हुआ. कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस के कई डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे और इसके बाद यह दूसरी पटरी पर सामने से आ रही ट्रेन से जा टकराई. इस हादसे में अब तक करीब 200 से ज्यादा लोग अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं. बताया जा रहा है कि 900 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हैं. इस हादसे की जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं.
खबर है कि साउथ ईस्टर्न जोन के कमिश्नर रेलवे सेफ्टी ए.एम.चौधरी इस दुर्घटना की जांच करेंगे. इस हादसे ने देशभर में हलचल मचा दी है. सोशल मीडिया पर इसी की चर्चा है और लोग घायलों के लिए दुआ कर रहे हैं. बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी इस हादसे को लेकर दुख जाहिर किया और जान गंवाने वालों के परिवारों का सांत्वना दी और दुआ की कि घायल जल्द ही स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटें. इस हादसे पर दुख जाहिर करने वाले सेलेब्स में सलमान खान, अक्षय कुमार, काजोल, करन जौहर, माधुरी दीक्षित, सुनील शेट्टी, परिणीति चोपड़ा और कई नाम शामिल हैं.
सलमान ने लिखा, इस हादसे के बारे में सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ. भगवान जान गंवाने वाले लोगों की आत्मा को शांति दे और घायल लोगों की रक्षा करे. अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, ओडिशा से आ रही तस्वीरें देखकर दिल टूट रहा है. दुआ है कि इस हादसे में घायल हुए लोग जल्द स्वस्थ हों.
Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident.— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 3, 2023
Hearbreaking to hear about the train accident in Odisha's Balasore. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased 🙏🏻 Praying for the speedy recovery of the people injured 💔#OdishaTrainTragedy#BalasoreTrainAccident— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 3, 2023
My heart and prayers go out to those who are affected by the train wreck yesterday..— Kajol (@itsKajolD) June 3, 2023
Deepest condolences and prayers.. 🙏🏼
Heartbreaking to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2023
I'm praying for everyone involved in the horrible accidents in Odisha. Wishing for the families, friends and loved ones to find strength and heal as soon as possible . God bless everyone. 🙏— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 3, 2023
Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 3, 2023
Horrified to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha. Very sad and tragic. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. My condolences to the families of the people who lost their dear ones in this traffic accident ! ओम शांति! 🙏🏻🕉— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 3, 2023
Devastating news of the tragic Coromandel Express accident in Odisha and the huge loss of lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones. At this difficult time, let us stand together, offering support and strength to one another. Appeal to all my fans in…— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 3, 2023
जोरों से चल रहा है रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
इस हादसे में घायल हुए लोगों को गोपालपुर, कांतापाडा, बालासोर, भद्रक और सोरो के अस्पतालों में भर्ती करवाया गया है. बताया जा रहा है कि पटरी से उतरे डिब्बों में कई लोग फंस गए थे. स्थानीय लोग भी रेस्क्यू टीम की मदद कर रहे थे. रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन अभी भी जारी है. अधिकारियों के मुताबिक 7 NDRF, 5 ODRAF और 24 फायर सर्विस युनिट, स्थानीय पुलिस, वॉलंटीयर लोगों को ढूंढने और बचाव में लगे हैं.
