2 जून की शाम ओडिशा में हुए ट्रेन हादसे की खबर से देशभर में हलचल है. सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स इस हादसे में घायल और जान गंवाने वाले लोगों के लिए दुआ कर रहे हैं.

Odisha Train Accident: सलमान खान, अक्षय कुमार, काजोल समेत तमाम सेलेब्स ने जताया दुख

सलमान खान, काजोल, माधुरी दीक्षित और अन्य सेलेब्स ने जताया दुख

नई दिल्ली:

ओडिशा के बालासोर में 2 जून की शाम एक दर्दनाक ट्रेन एक्सिडेंट हुआ. कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस के कई डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे और इसके बाद यह दूसरी पटरी पर सामने से आ रही ट्रेन से जा टकराई. इस हादसे में अब तक करीब 200 से ज्यादा लोग अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं. बताया जा रहा है कि 900 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हैं. इस हादसे की जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं. 

खबर है कि साउथ ईस्टर्न जोन के कमिश्नर रेलवे सेफ्टी ए.एम.चौधरी इस दुर्घटना की जांच करेंगे. इस हादसे ने देशभर में हलचल मचा दी है. सोशल मीडिया पर इसी की चर्चा है और लोग घायलों के लिए दुआ कर रहे हैं. बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी इस हादसे को लेकर दुख जाहिर किया और जान गंवाने वालों के परिवारों का सांत्वना दी और दुआ की कि घायल जल्द ही स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटें. इस हादसे पर दुख जाहिर करने वाले सेलेब्स में सलमान खान, अक्षय कुमार, काजोल, करन जौहर, माधुरी दीक्षित, सुनील शेट्टी, परिणीति चोपड़ा और कई नाम शामिल हैं.

सलमान ने लिखा, इस हादसे के बारे में सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ. भगवान जान गंवाने वाले लोगों की आत्मा को शांति दे और घायल लोगों की रक्षा करे. अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, ओडिशा से आ रही तस्वीरें देखकर दिल टूट रहा है. दुआ है कि इस हादसे में घायल हुए लोग जल्द स्वस्थ हों. 

जोरों से चल रहा है रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन

इस हादसे में घायल हुए लोगों को गोपालपुर, कांतापाडा, बालासोर, भद्रक और सोरो के अस्पतालों में भर्ती करवाया गया है. बताया जा रहा है कि पटरी से उतरे डिब्बों में कई लोग फंस गए थे. स्थानीय लोग भी रेस्क्यू टीम की मदद कर रहे थे. रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन अभी भी जारी है. अधिकारियों के मुताबिक 7 NDRF, 5 ODRAF और 24 फायर सर्विस युनिट, स्थानीय पुलिस, वॉलंटीयर लोगों को ढूंढने और बचाव में लगे हैं.

