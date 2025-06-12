अहमदाबाद विमान हादसे की खबर से टूटे संजय दत्त, सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा- इस दुखद घटना ने...

Air India Plane Crash News: गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में एयर इंडिया का प्लेन हादसे का शिकार हुआ है. इस घटना के वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं और लोग इस घटना पर दुख जाहिर कर रहे हैं. बताया जा रहा है कि ये विमान लंदन जा रहा था. इस प्लेन में 242 यात्री सवार थे. यह प्लेन अहमदाबाद के मेघानीनगर में हादसे का शिकार हुआ. फिलहाल रेस्क्यू और बचाव का काम चल रहा है. इस हादसे के तुरंत बाद अस्पताल में तुरंत 1200 बेड का इंतजाम किया गया. एयर इंडिया विमान क्रैश पर टाटा ने आधिकारिक बयान जारी किया है.

एयर इंडिया के अध्यक्ष एन. चंद्रशेखरन ने कहा कि बहुत दुख के साथ पुष्टि कर रहे है कि अहमदाबाद लंदन गैटविक से उड़ान भरने वाली एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट 171 आज एक दुखद दुर्घटना में हादसे का शिकार हो गया. हमारी संवेदनाएं इस विनाशकारी घटना से प्रभावित सभी लोगों के परिवारों और प्रियजनों के साथ हैं. इस समय हमारा प्राथमिक ध्यान सभी प्रभावित लोगों और उनके परिवारों का समर्थन करने पर है.

अक्षय कुमार ने जताया दुख

इस घटना पर कई फिल्मी सितारों का रिएक्शन आया. इन्हीं में से एक रहे अक्षय कुमार जो इस घटना के बारे में सुनकर स्तब्ध थे. अक्षय ने इंस्टा स्टोरी पर लिखा, एयर इंडिया क्रैश की खबर सुन बुरी तरह हैरान और निःशब्द हूं. सिर्फ दुआ कर रहा हूं. अक्षय कुमार के अलावा अनिल शर्मा, सनी देओल, रितेश देशमुख, सोनू सूद समेत तमाम सेलेब्स ने इस घटना पर दुख जाहिर किया है. इस घटना के अलग-अलग वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर बहुत तेजी से वायरल हो रहे हैं.

संजय दत्त का आया ये रिएक्शन

संजय दत्त ने इस हादसे पर अपनी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर लिखा, अहमदाबाद में विमान हादसे की दुखद खबर ने दिल तोड़ दिया. हादसे में पीड़ित लोगों के परिवारों के लिए दुआ कर रहा हूं.

रवीना टंडन ने सोशल मीडिया जताया दुख

heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in ahmedabad. life is so unpredictable. my thoughts and deepest condolences are with the passengers and their families 💔 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 12, 2025

I am devastated by the tragic Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad. My heartfelt prayers are with all the passengers and crew onboard. While we await official updates, I pray and extend my deepest sympathies to the families at this awaiting tough times. May they find strength and… — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) June 12, 2025

Deeply saddened by the Ahmedabad Air India flight crash. Prayers and strength to everyone affected. My thoughts are with the passengers, crew members, and their families. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 12, 2025

Devasted by the horrific news of the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashing into the BJ Medical College UG hostel mess in Meghani Nagar. This is an unimaginable tragedy.



I'm praying intensely for more people to survive as rescue efforts continue and those affected… — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) June 12, 2025