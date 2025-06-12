अहमदाबाद विमान हादसे की खबर से टूटे संजय दत्त, सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा- इस दुखद घटना ने...

विज्ञापन

Air India Plane Crash News: अहमदाबाद में एयर इंडिया के विमान क्रैश पर अक्षय कुमार ने दुख जताया है. अक्षय ने इंस्टा स्टोरी पर अपने दिल की बात लिखी.

विमान हादसे पर बोले अक्षय कुमार
नई दिल्ली:

Air India Plane Crash News: गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में एयर इंडिया का प्लेन हादसे का शिकार हुआ है. इस घटना के वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं और लोग इस घटना पर दुख जाहिर कर रहे हैं. बताया जा रहा है कि ये विमान लंदन जा रहा था. इस प्लेन में 242 यात्री सवार थे. यह प्लेन अहमदाबाद के मेघानीनगर में हादसे का शिकार हुआ. फिलहाल रेस्क्यू और बचाव का काम चल रहा है. इस हादसे के तुरंत बाद अस्पताल में तुरंत 1200 बेड का इंतजाम किया गया. एयर इंडिया विमान क्रैश पर टाटा ने आधिकारिक बयान जारी किया है. 

एयर इंडिया के अध्यक्ष एन. चंद्रशेखरन ने कहा कि बहुत दुख के साथ पुष्टि कर रहे है कि अहमदाबाद लंदन गैटविक से उड़ान भरने वाली एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट 171 आज एक दुखद दुर्घटना में हादसे का शिकार हो गया. हमारी संवेदनाएं इस विनाशकारी घटना से प्रभावित सभी लोगों के परिवारों और प्रियजनों के साथ हैं. इस समय हमारा प्राथमिक ध्यान सभी प्रभावित लोगों और उनके परिवारों का समर्थन करने पर है.

अक्षय कुमार ने जताया दुख

इस घटना पर कई फिल्मी सितारों का रिएक्शन आया. इन्हीं में से एक रहे अक्षय कुमार जो इस घटना के बारे में सुनकर स्तब्ध थे. अक्षय ने इंस्टा स्टोरी पर लिखा, एयर इंडिया क्रैश की खबर सुन बुरी तरह हैरान और निःशब्द हूं. सिर्फ दुआ कर रहा हूं. अक्षय कुमार के अलावा अनिल शर्मा, सनी देओल, रितेश देशमुख, सोनू सूद समेत तमाम सेलेब्स ने इस घटना पर दुख जाहिर किया है. इस घटना के अलग-अलग वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर बहुत तेजी से वायरल हो रहे हैं.

अक्षय कुमार ने इंस्टा पर ये मैसेज पोस्ट किया.

संजय दत्त का आया ये रिएक्शन

संजय दत्त ने इस हादसे पर अपनी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर लिखा, अहमदाबाद में विमान हादसे की दुखद खबर ने दिल तोड़ दिया. हादसे में पीड़ित लोगों के परिवारों के लिए दुआ कर रहा हूं. 

संजय दत्त ने जाहिर किया दुख.

रवीना टंडन ने सोशल मीडिया जताया दुख

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Air India, Plane Crash, Plane Crash Ahmedabad, Air India Crash
