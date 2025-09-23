दुर्गा पूजा लुक वाली AI इमेज ने मचाया धमाल, बनाने के लिए Gemini Nano Banana AI पर डालें ये आसान Prompts

Google Gemini AI photo trend: फेस्टिव सीजन आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर रंग-बिरंगे ट्रेंड्स की बाढ़ आ जाती है, लेकिन इस बार नवरात्रि का क्रेज कुछ अलग ही है, क्योंकि अब यूजर्स अपने फोटोज़ को और भी खास बनाने के लिए Google Gemini Nano Banana AI का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं. हर जगह लड़कियां और क्रिएटर्स अपनी दुर्गा पूजा और गरबा लुक वाली AI इमेज शेयर कर रही हैं, जो सोशल मीडिया पर जबरदस्त ट्रेंड कर रही है.

Social Media पर छाया Navratri Look Trend

नवरात्रि का त्योहार शुरू होते ही इंस्टाग्राम, फेसबुक और X (Twitter) पर यूजर्स ने अपना AI क्रिएटिव अवतार पेश करना शुरू कर दिया है. Gemini Nano Banana AI के जरिए लोग अपनी फोटो को दुर्गा पूजा, गरबा और पारंपरिक साड़ी लुक में बदल रहे हैं. इससे न सिर्फ ट्रेंडिंग पोस्ट्स वायरल हो रही हैं बल्कि हर कोई अपने AI लुक को दिखाने की होड़ में लगा हुआ है.

नवरात्रि लुक के लिए खास Prompts

नवरात्रि साड़ी लुक ट्रेंड को फॉलो करने के लिए आप Gemini पर ये प्रॉम्प्ट दे सकते हैं.

Prompt 1 Classic Lal-Par Saree Look: Convert this image into a 4K ultra-realistic portrait of a woman wearing a traditional red-and-white Bengali saree, adorned with festive gold jewellery, jhumkas, maang tikka, and a nose ring. She has bold kohl-lined eyes, a red bindi for a classic festive look. Give her traditional Durga Puja makeup with bold kohl-lined eyes, red bindi on her forehead. standing in front of durga maa pandal background, with lit diyas and warm golden ambient lighting creating a sacred, festive atmosphere.

क्यों इतना पॉपुलर हो रहा है ये फीचर (Google Gemini navratri trend)

खासकर लड़कियों और महिलाओं के बीच ये फीचर बेहद पॉपुलर हो गया है. वो अपने Navratri saree look, Garba dance pose और Durga-inspired images बना कर सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर रही हैं. इससे हर प्लेटफॉर्म पर फेस्टिव टच वाली AI फोटोज़ छा गई हैं.

Prompt 2 for Classic Lal-Par Saree Look with Puja Thali: Create a 4K ultra-realistic portrait of a beautiful woman in a traditional red and white Bengali saree (lal-par), large red bindi, gold temple jewelry, holding a puja thali with flowers, standing in front of a grand Durga idol with glowing diyas warm festive lighting.

Prompt 3 for Dhunuchi Dance Look: A beautiful Bengali woman wearing a traditional red-bordered white cotton saree draped in authentic Bengali style (aatpoure drape), adorned with ornate gold bangles, large gold earrings, and a big red bindi, smiling gracefully while performing dhunuchi dance. Incense smoke swirls around her in the air, creating a mystical festive atmosphere. Several other Bengali women in similar sarees are also dancing joyfully with dhunuchi in their hands. The background shows a grand Durga Puja pandal decorated with glowing fairy lights, marigold garlands, and a majestic Durga idol, all bathed in warm golden festive lighting — vibrant, energetic, and celebratory mood.”

नवरात्रि लुक के लिए परफेक्ट प्रॉम्प्ट्स (Perfect Prompts for Navratri Look)

अगर आप भी इस ट्रेंड का हिस्सा बनना चाहती हैं, तो कुछ आसान प्रॉम्प्ट्स आपको मदद करेंगे:-

Navratri saree look with festive jewellery, traditional makeup and elegant background. Durga Puja inspired AI image with red saree, festive lights and divine aura. Garba dance pose with colorful lehenga, dandiya sticks and vibrant festive vibes. इन प्रॉम्प्ट्स का इस्तेमाल करके आप भी अपनी फोटो को AI-powered festive avatar में बदल सकती हैं.

Prompt 4 for Pushpanjali Ritual Look: create A portrait of Bengali woman in traditional red-bordered white cotton saree draped in authentic Bengali style (aatpoure drape), heavy traditional gold jewelry, bold kohl eyes, offering pushpanjali (hibbiscus and marigold petals) rituals to Durga idol.

Prompt 5 for Sindoor Khela: create an image of group of Bengali womans in traditional red-bordered white cotton saree draped in authentic Bengali style (aatpoure drape), heavy traditional gold jewelry, bold kohl eyes, dancing and performing sindoor khela rituals in front of durga maa idol.

नवरात्रि AI इमेज (Why This Trend is Special)

इस बार नवरात्रि के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर सिर्फ पूजा और सजावट ही नहीं, बल्कि AI creativity का तड़का भी दिख रहा है. लोग अपने AI generated avatars को देखकर हैरान हैं और दोस्तों व फैमिली के साथ शेयर कर रहे हैं. यही वजह है कि Gemini Nano Banana AI feature फेस्टिव सीजन का सबसे हॉट टॉपिक बन गया है.

ये भी पढ़ें:- यहां उगाया जाता है दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा संतरा