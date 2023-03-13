Oscars 2023: 'नाटू नाटू' की जीत शुरू हुआ बधाई का सिलसिला, फिल्मी सितारों ने इस अंदाज में दी RRR की टीम को बधाई

एसएस राजामौली की फिल्म आरआआर के गाने 'नाटू नाटू' ने 95वें ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड्स में बेस्ट ओरिजनल सॉन्ग का खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया है. इस हिट डांस नंबर का संगीत एमएम कीरावनी ने दिया है. जबकि इसके लिरिक्स चंद्रबोस ने लिखे हैं. 'नाटू नाटू' ने एक बार फिर से विदेश में भारत का नाम रौशन किया है. इस ऐतिसाहिक जीत पर एसएस राजामौली और फिल्म आरआरआर की टीम को बधाई देने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है. कई फिल्मी सितारे और देश की बड़ी हस्तियां ऑस्कर जीतने पर आरआरआर की टीम को बधाई दे रही हैं.
इन सितारों ने दी फिल्म आरआरआर की टीम को बधाई-
The roar of #RRR 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eLyKudcNUl— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) March 13, 2023
Congratulations @mmkeeravaani@ssrajamouli— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 13, 2023
For winning Oscars for #NaatuNaatu and making India proud. Wow!
Congratulations Director @EarthSpectrum Kartiki Gonsalves @guneetm for winning Best Documentary Short for #TheElephantWhisperers
This is the year of Indian cinema. pic.twitter.com/jeQIIGXUc4
‘Naatu Naatu' has sealed its place in history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the #Oscars. This is probably the finest moment for Indian Cinema and Telugus achieving it is even more special.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/BAKVLsPVxf— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 13, 2023
Congratulations to composer Keeravani garu, lyricist Chandra Bose, ace director Rajamouli garu, & the crew of #RRR movie for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for the popular number, #NaatuNaatu . pic.twitter.com/qbId8Th2NW— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) March 13, 2023
आपको बता दें कि बेस्ट ओरिजनल सॉन्ग की लिस्ट में 'नाटू नाटू' गाने के साथ फिल्म को ‘‘टेल इट लाइक अ वुमन'' से ‘अपलॉज', ‘टॉप गन: मेवरिक' से ‘होल्ड माई हैंड', ‘‘ब्लैक पैंथर: वाकांडा फॉरएवर'' से ‘‘लिफ्ट मी अप'' और ‘‘एवरीथिंग एवरीवेयर ऑल एट वन्स'' से ‘‘दिस इज ए लाइफ' के साथ नॉमिनेशन मिला था. 'नाटू नाटू' गाने को राहुल सिपलीगंज और काल भैरवा ने मिलकर गाया है. इस गाने का लिरिकल वर्जन 10 नवंबर, 2021 को रिलीज किया गया था. हालांकि, कम्प्लीट वीडियो सॉन्ग 11 अप्रैल, 2022 को रिलीज हुआ था. इसी गाने के तमिल वर्जन को 'नाटू कोथू', कन्नड़ में 'हल्ली नाटू', मलयालम में 'करिनथोल' और हिंदी वर्जन में 'नाचो नाचो' के नाम से रिलीज किया गया. गाने के वीडियो में फिल्म के लीड एक्टर्स रामचरण तेजा और जूनियर एनटीआर ने डांस किया है. गाने की कोरियाग्राफी प्रेम रक्षित ने की है.