Oscar 2024 Winners List: इस फिल्म ने 7 अवॉर्ड जीतकर अपने नाम की ऑस्कर की शाम, आपने नहीं देखी इस OTT प्लैटफॉर्म पर देख डालिए

ओपेनहाइमर के अलावा एक नाम जो अवॉर्ड सेरेमनी की शुरुआत से छाया रहा वो था जॉन सीना. जॉन सीना बेस्ट कॉस्ट्यूम कैटेगरी विनर अनाउंस होने से पहले स्टेज पर आए थे और उन्होंने जो बॉडी सूट पहना था उसमें वो नेकेड नजर आ रहे थे. उन्हें देखकर हर कोई हैरान था और सेलेब्रिटीज अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पा रहे थे. सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स को तो जॉन सीना का लुक देखकर मेट गाला की याद आ गई क्योंकि मेट गाला में ही ज्यादातर अतरंगी फैशन देखने को मिलता है.

Oscar 2024: जॉन सीना ने अपने नेकेड लुक से किया सरप्राइज, स्टेज पर उन्हें इस हाल में देख चौंक गए बड़े बड़े स्टार्स

ऑस्कर रेड कार्पेट पर अनाउंस की प्रेग्नेंसी

वेनेसा हजेंस जब रेड कार्पेट पर आईं तो उनका बेबी बंप विजिबल था. उन्होंने भी बेबी बंप के साथ खूब पोज दिए. इससे पहले उन्होंने प्रेग्नेंसी अनाउंस नहीं की थी तो आप कह सकते हैं वेनेसा ने इस मौके को और खास बनाते हुए अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी भी अनाउंस की. फिलहाल इस गुड न्यूज से आगे बढ़ते हुए एक नजर उन नामों पर जिन्होंने OSCAR 2024 Winners List में अपना नाम शुमार किया.

Oscar 2024: रेड कार्पेट पर बेबी बंप के साथ पोज देती दिखी ये एक्ट्रेस, गुड न्यूज शेयर करने के लिए चुना खास इवेंट

Best Picture American Fiction

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Best actor in a leading role

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Best actress in a leading role

Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER

Best actor in a supporting role

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER

Best actress in a supporting role

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

Best director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Best cinematography

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Best international feature film

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom - WINNER

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction - WINNER

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER

Best live action short film

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - WINNER

Best animated short film

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - WINNER

Best animated feature film

The Boy and the Heron - WINNER

Best documentary short

The Last Repair Shop - WINNER

Best documentary feature film

20 Days in Mariupol - WINNER

Best original song

What Was I Made For? from “Barbie - WINNER

Best original score

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Best makeup and hairstyling

Poor Things - WINNER

Best costume design

Poor Things - WINNER

Best editing

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Best sound

The Zone of Interest - WINNER

Best production design

Poor Things - WINNER

Best visual effects

Godzilla Minus One - WINNER

