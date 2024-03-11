Oscar 2024 Winners List: इस फिल्म ने 7 अवॉर्ड जीतकर अपने नाम की ऑस्कर की शाम, आपने नहीं देखी इस OTT प्लैटफॉर्म पर देख डालिए

ओपेनहाइमर के अलावा एक नाम जो अवॉर्ड सेरेमनी की शुरुआत से छाया रहा वो था जॉन सीना. जॉन सीना बेस्ट कॉस्ट्यूम कैटेगरी विनर अनाउंस होने से पहले स्टेज पर आए थे और उन्होंने जो बॉडी सूट पहना था उसमें वो नेकेड नजर आ रहे थे. उन्हें देखकर हर कोई हैरान था और सेलेब्रिटीज अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पा रहे थे. सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स को तो जॉन सीना का लुक देखकर मेट गाला की याद आ गई क्योंकि मेट गाला में ही ज्यादातर अतरंगी फैशन देखने को मिलता है.
Oscar 2024: जॉन सीना ने अपने नेकेड लुक से किया सरप्राइज, स्टेज पर उन्हें इस हाल में देख चौंक गए बड़े बड़े स्टार्स
ऑस्कर रेड कार्पेट पर अनाउंस की प्रेग्नेंसी
वेनेसा हजेंस जब रेड कार्पेट पर आईं तो उनका बेबी बंप विजिबल था. उन्होंने भी बेबी बंप के साथ खूब पोज दिए. इससे पहले उन्होंने प्रेग्नेंसी अनाउंस नहीं की थी तो आप कह सकते हैं वेनेसा ने इस मौके को और खास बनाते हुए अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी भी अनाउंस की. फिलहाल इस गुड न्यूज से आगे बढ़ते हुए एक नजर उन नामों पर जिन्होंने OSCAR 2024 Winners List में अपना नाम शुमार किया.
Oscar 2024: रेड कार्पेट पर बेबी बंप के साथ पोज देती दिखी ये एक्ट्रेस, गुड न्यूज शेयर करने के लिए चुना खास इवेंट
Best Picture American Fiction
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Best actor in a leading role
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER
Best actress in a leading role
Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER
Best actor in a supporting role
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER
Best actress in a supporting role
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER
Best director
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER
Best cinematography
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Best international feature film
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom - WINNER
Best adapted screenplay
American Fiction - WINNER
Best original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER
Best live action short film
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - WINNER
Best animated short film
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - WINNER
Best animated feature film
The Boy and the Heron - WINNER
Best documentary short
The Last Repair Shop - WINNER
Best documentary feature film
20 Days in Mariupol - WINNER
Best original song
What Was I Made For? from “Barbie - WINNER
Best original score
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Best makeup and hairstyling
Poor Things - WINNER
Best costume design
Poor Things - WINNER
Best editing
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Best sound
The Zone of Interest - WINNER
Best production design
Poor Things - WINNER
Best visual effects
Godzilla Minus One - WINNER