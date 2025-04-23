विज्ञापन

Pahalgam Terror Attack: अक्षय कुमार से लेकर संजय दत्त तक इन स्टार्स ने पीएम से की कार्रवाई की अपील, अनुपम खेर बोले मैंने जिंदगी में ऐसे...

कश्मीर के पहलगाम क्षेत्र में मंगलवार 22 अप्रैल को पर्यटकों पर हुए हमले पर पूरे देश में गुस्सा है और जनता इसके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग कर रही है. बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी अपने-अपने तरीके से पीएम मोदी से कार्रवाई की अपील की.

कश्मीर के पहलगाम में पर्यटकों पर हमले पर बोले बॉलीवुड सितारे
नई दिल्ली:

कश्मीर के पहलगाम क्षेत्र में मंगलवार(22 अप्रैल) को बंदूकधारियों की पर्यटकों पर की गई गोलीबारी में कम से कम 26 लोग मारे गए. जान गंवाने वालों और अभी भी मौत से जूझ रहे लोगों की तकलीफ से पूरा देश सन्न रह गया. कई बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने सोशल मीडिया पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से तुरंत कार्रवाई का अनुरोध किया. अक्षय कुमार ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "पहलगाम में पर्यटकों पर हुए आतंकी हमले की खबर सुनकर स्तब्ध हूं. इस तरह से निर्दोष लोगों की हत्या करना बहुत बड़ी बुराई है. उनके परिवारों के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं."

सोनू सूद ने लिखा, "कश्मीर के पहलगाम में निर्दोष पर्यटकों पर हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकवादी हमले की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं. सभ्य दुनिया में आतंकवाद के लिए कोई जगह नहीं होनी चाहिए और यह नृशंस कृत्य अस्वीकार्य है. अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना है और जो घायल हुए हैं उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं. ओम साईं राम." 

तुषार कपूर ने पोस्ट किया, “पहलगाम में हुए नृशंस आतंकवादी हमले की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं. भारत कायरों को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देगा! जो लोग भारत के उत्थान से डरते हैं, उन्हें हमेशा की तरह मुंह की खानी पड़ेगी! घायलों और मारे गए लोगों के परिवारों के लिए प्रार्थना! #पहलगाम।”

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह और राजनाथ सिंह को टैग करते हुए संजय दत्त ने कहा, “उन्होंने हमारे लोगों को बेरहमी से मारा. इसे माफ नहीं किया जा सकता. इन आतंकवादियों को पता होना चाहिए कि हम चुप नहीं बैठेंगे. हमें जवाबी कार्रवाई करने की जरूरत है. मैं हमारे प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी, गृह मंत्री @AmitShah जी और रक्षा मंत्री @rajnathsingh जी से अनुरोध करता हूं कि उन्हें वह दिया जाए जिसके वे हकदार हैं.”

अनुपम खेर ने हमले के बारे में एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया और लोगों को अपनी फिल्म द कश्मीर फाइल्स की याद दिलाई.

रवीना टंडन ने हमले की खबर पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा, "ओम शांति. संवेदनाएं. स्तब्ध और गुस्से में हूं. पीड़ा व्यक्त करने के लिए कोई शब्द नहीं है. पीड़ितों के लिए प्रार्थना और शक्ति. समय आ गया है कि हम सभी छोटी-मोटी घरेलू लड़ाइयों को भूलकर एकजुट हों और असली दुश्मन को पहचानें." 

रणवीर शौरी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा, "पता नहीं मैं ज्यादा गुस्से में हूं या ज्यादा दुखी हूं". दंगल के लिए मशहूर जायरा वसीम ने भी हमले की निंदा की. उन्होंने कहा, "पहलगाम के बैसरन में हुई भयावह घटना से बहुत दुखी हूं. यह अनुचित है और इसकी कड़ी निंदा की जानी चाहिए. मेरी संवेदनाएं और हार्दिक संवेदनाएं इस बुरे सपने को झेल रहे परिवारों के साथ हैं." 

