Pahalgam Terror Attack: अक्षय कुमार से लेकर संजय दत्त तक इन स्टार्स ने पीएम से की कार्रवाई की अपील, अनुपम खेर बोले मैंने जिंदगी में ऐसे...

कश्मीर के पहलगाम क्षेत्र में मंगलवार(22 अप्रैल) को बंदूकधारियों की पर्यटकों पर की गई गोलीबारी में कम से कम 26 लोग मारे गए. जान गंवाने वालों और अभी भी मौत से जूझ रहे लोगों की तकलीफ से पूरा देश सन्न रह गया. कई बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने सोशल मीडिया पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से तुरंत कार्रवाई का अनुरोध किया. अक्षय कुमार ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "पहलगाम में पर्यटकों पर हुए आतंकी हमले की खबर सुनकर स्तब्ध हूं. इस तरह से निर्दोष लोगों की हत्या करना बहुत बड़ी बुराई है. उनके परिवारों के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं."

Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families. 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2025

सोनू सूद ने लिखा, "कश्मीर के पहलगाम में निर्दोष पर्यटकों पर हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकवादी हमले की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं. सभ्य दुनिया में आतंकवाद के लिए कोई जगह नहीं होनी चाहिए और यह नृशंस कृत्य अस्वीकार्य है. अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना है और जो घायल हुए हैं उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं. ओम साईं राम."

Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir's #Pahalgam. Terrorism should not have any place in a civilized world and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for early… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 22, 2025

तुषार कपूर ने पोस्ट किया, “पहलगाम में हुए नृशंस आतंकवादी हमले की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं. भारत कायरों को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देगा! जो लोग भारत के उत्थान से डरते हैं, उन्हें हमेशा की तरह मुंह की खानी पड़ेगी! घायलों और मारे गए लोगों के परिवारों के लिए प्रार्थना! #पहलगाम।”

Strongly condemn the dastardly terrorist attack in Pehalgam, India will give a befitting reply to the cowards! Those who fear the rise of India will have to eat humble pie, as always! Prayers for those injured and the families of those killed! #pehalgam — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) April 22, 2025

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह और राजनाथ सिंह को टैग करते हुए संजय दत्त ने कहा, “उन्होंने हमारे लोगों को बेरहमी से मारा. इसे माफ नहीं किया जा सकता. इन आतंकवादियों को पता होना चाहिए कि हम चुप नहीं बैठेंगे. हमें जवाबी कार्रवाई करने की जरूरत है. मैं हमारे प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी, गृह मंत्री @AmitShah जी और रक्षा मंत्री @rajnathsingh जी से अनुरोध करता हूं कि उन्हें वह दिया जाए जिसके वे हकदार हैं.”

They killed our people in cold blood. This can't be forgiven, these terrorists need to know we are not staying quiet. We need to retaliate, I request our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji to give them what they… — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 22, 2025

अनुपम खेर ने हमले के बारे में एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया और लोगों को अपनी फिल्म द कश्मीर फाइल्स की याद दिलाई.

रवीना टंडन ने हमले की खबर पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा, "ओम शांति. संवेदनाएं. स्तब्ध और गुस्से में हूं. पीड़ा व्यक्त करने के लिए कोई शब्द नहीं है. पीड़ितों के लिए प्रार्थना और शक्ति. समय आ गया है कि हम सभी छोटी-मोटी घरेलू लड़ाइयों को भूलकर एकजुट हों और असली दुश्मन को पहचानें."

Om Shanti. 🙏🏻🕉️🙏🏻 condolences.

Shocked and angry . No words to express the anguish. Prayers and strength to the victims . Time we all let go of petty in-house fighting , UNITE and realise the true enemy. https://t.co/zSUIGHo1QP — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 22, 2025

रणवीर शौरी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा, "पता नहीं मैं ज्यादा गुस्से में हूं या ज्यादा दुखी हूं". दंगल के लिए मशहूर जायरा वसीम ने भी हमले की निंदा की. उन्होंने कहा, "पहलगाम के बैसरन में हुई भयावह घटना से बहुत दुखी हूं. यह अनुचित है और इसकी कड़ी निंदा की जानी चाहिए. मेरी संवेदनाएं और हार्दिक संवेदनाएं इस बुरे सपने को झेल रहे परिवारों के साथ हैं."