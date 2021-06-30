मंदिरा बेदी के पति राज कौशल के निधन से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में छाई शोक की लहर, सितारे भी हुए भावुक

खास बातें
- मंदिरा बेदी के पति राज कौशल का निधन
- दिल का दौरा पड़ने से हुई मृत्यु
- फिल्मी सितारों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
एक्ट्रेस मंदिरा बेदी के पति राज कौशल का निधन हो गया है. फैमली सूत्रों की मानें तो राज कैशल का आज सुबह 4:30 बजे दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हुआ है. कोई मेडिकल ट्रीटमेंट मिल पाए इससे पहले ही राज ने इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया. बता दें कि मंदिरा और राज की शादी साल 1999 में हुई थी. कपल के 2 बच्चे हैं, जिनमें एक एक बेटा और एक बेटी है. 19 जून 2011 को मंदिरा ने अपने बेटे वीर को जन्म दिया था और पिछले साल ही उन्होंने 4 साल की बेटी को गोद लिया था. इस खबर को सुनने के बाद फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है. कई सितारे पोस्ट के जरिए राज कौशल को याद कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं.
बॉलीवुड एक्टर अनुपम खेर ने भी ट्वीट कर शोक जताया है. वे लिखते हैं, "राज कौशल के आकस्मिक निधन के बारे में जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ और स्तब्ध हूं! एक दोस्त, एक फिल्म निर्माता और एक बहुत ही सकारात्मक व्यक्ति. उनके साथ काम करने और कुछ साल पहले उनके साथ समय बिताने की कुछ बेहतरीन यादें हैं. क्षमा करें प्रिय मंदिरा और परिवार आपके अपूरणीय क्षति के लिए. ओमशांति".
Deeply saddened & shocked to know about the sudden demise of #RajKaushal! A friend, a film maker & a very positive man. Have some great memories of working with him & spending time with him few years back. Sorry dearest @mandybedi & family for your irreparable loss. ????#OmShantipic.twitter.com/HrzULdJhYd— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 30, 2021
फिल्म मेकर अशोक पंडित राज कौशल के अचानक निधन से हैरान हैं. उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लिखा है, "आज सुबह फिल्म निर्माता राज कौशल के निधन के बारे में सुनकर स्तब्ध हूं. उनकी पत्नी के प्रति हमारी हार्दिक संवेदना. इस बड़ी त्रासदी के लिए संकट की इस घड़ी में हम आपके और आपके पूरे परिवार के साथ खड़े हैं".
Shocked to hear about the sad demise of our colleague #RajKaushal an ace filmmaker due to massive heart attack this morning. Our heartfelt condolences to his wife @mandybedi for this huge tragedy. We stand by you & your entire family in this hour of crisis.— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 30, 2021
ॐ शान्ति !
???? pic.twitter.com/3UosodTS5B
बॉलीवुड एक्टर बोमन ईरानी दुख जाहिर करते हुए लिखते हैं, "राज कौशल के निधन से स्तब्ध और दुखी हूं. भगवान मंदिरा बेदी और परिवार को इस दुख को सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें".
Shocked and saddened by the passing of #RajKaushal .— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) June 30, 2021
May the Lord grant #mandirabedi and the family the strength to bear this loss.
देखें बाकी सितारों का ट्वीट-
अरशद वारसी ने लिखा है-
Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother… RIP. pic.twitter.com/5HpVNvxJ8r— Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 30, 2021
लारा दत्ता लिखती हैं-
Raj was one of the first and nicest people I met in the industry. Dearest @mandybedi you are not alone in your grief. Prayers and strength to you, Vir and Tara. RIP Raj. #RajKaushal— Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) June 30, 2021
भजन सम्राट अनूप जलोटा ने लिखा है-
May God give you strength. My deepest condolences on your loss.????#RajKaushalpic.twitter.com/GyTGezBUPC— Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) June 30, 2021