Ground Zero Social Media Review: जानें कैसी है इमरान हाशमी की फिल्म ग्राउंड जीरो, पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिव्यू

आज ग्राउंड जीरो सिनेमा घरों में रिलीज हो चुकी है और जनता के रिएक्शन भी सामने आ रहे हैं. कैसी लगी लोगों को ग्राउंड जीरो और इमरान का यह नया अवतार आइए जानते हैं.

नई दिल्ली:

केसरी चैप्टर 2 के रिलीज होने और एवरेज जाने के बाद आज इमरान हाशमी की फिल्म ग्राउंड जीरो रिलीज हुई है. ग्राउन्ड जीरो एक वॉर ड्रामा फिल्म है जो कीर्ति चक्र से सम्मानित बीएसएफ़ के ऑफिसर नरेंद्र नाथ धर दुबे के जीवन कथा पर आधारित है जिन्होंने 2001 में कश्मीर में बढ़ते आतंकवाद पर रोक लगाने के लिए पहल की थी. इमरान हाशमी पहली बार एक फौजी के किरदार में नजर आए हैं और उनका यह अंदाज फैंस को काफी पसंद आ रहा है. आज ग्राउंड जीरो सिनेमा घरों में रिलीज हो चुकी है और जनता के रिएक्शन भी सामने आ रहे हैं. कैसी लगी लोगों को ग्राउंड जीरो और इमरान का यह नया अवतार आइए जानते हैं.

ग्राउंड जीरो के रिलीज होने के साथ पब्लिक रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं जिसमें सोशल मीडिया पर नेटिजेंस इमरान की फिल्म की सराहना कर रहे हैं. एक यूजर ने लिखा “स्क्रीन पर कश्मीर की हकीकत को इतनी सच्चाई से पहले कभी नहीं देखा! ग्राउंड ज़ीरो जमीन से जुड़ी सच्चाई को जोरदार तरीके से पेश करती है यह एक कड़वी लेकिन जरूरी हकीकत है. हर किसी को ये फिल्म देखनी चाहिए. इमरान की एक्टिंग शानदार है”!

एक दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा “इमरान हाशमी की फिल्म ने अपनी इमोशनल कहानी से दिल छू लिया "इस फिल्म को देखकर मानो दुख महसूस होता है". बता दें कि इमरान इसके बाद इमरान फिल्म ‘OG' के साथ तेलुगु फिल्मों में डेब्यू करने जा रहे हैं और वे अपनी 18 साल पुरानी फिल्म आवारापन के सीक्वल में भी नजर आएंगे.

