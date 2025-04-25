Ground Zero Social Media Review: जानें कैसी है इमरान हाशमी की फिल्म ग्राउंड जीरो, पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिव्यू

केसरी चैप्टर 2 के रिलीज होने और एवरेज जाने के बाद आज इमरान हाशमी की फिल्म ग्राउंड जीरो रिलीज हुई है. ग्राउन्ड जीरो एक वॉर ड्रामा फिल्म है जो कीर्ति चक्र से सम्मानित बीएसएफ़ के ऑफिसर नरेंद्र नाथ धर दुबे के जीवन कथा पर आधारित है जिन्होंने 2001 में कश्मीर में बढ़ते आतंकवाद पर रोक लगाने के लिए पहल की थी. इमरान हाशमी पहली बार एक फौजी के किरदार में नजर आए हैं और उनका यह अंदाज फैंस को काफी पसंद आ रहा है. आज ग्राउंड जीरो सिनेमा घरों में रिलीज हो चुकी है और जनता के रिएक्शन भी सामने आ रहे हैं. कैसी लगी लोगों को ग्राउंड जीरो और इमरान का यह नया अवतार आइए जानते हैं.

ग्राउंड जीरो के रिलीज होने के साथ पब्लिक रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं जिसमें सोशल मीडिया पर नेटिजेंस इमरान की फिल्म की सराहना कर रहे हैं. एक यूजर ने लिखा “स्क्रीन पर कश्मीर की हकीकत को इतनी सच्चाई से पहले कभी नहीं देखा! ग्राउंड ज़ीरो जमीन से जुड़ी सच्चाई को जोरदार तरीके से पेश करती है यह एक कड़वी लेकिन जरूरी हकीकत है. हर किसी को ये फिल्म देखनी चाहिए. इमरान की एक्टिंग शानदार है”!

I have never seen such a realistic situations of Kashmir on the screen before! Ground Zero is one film that speaks aloud the reality! This is what makes it a must watch for everyone! @emraanhashmi is terrific in his role. #GroundZero pic.twitter.com/mCAlIFzWeP — Srabanti Chakrabarti (@srabantic) April 25, 2025

Ground Zero really struck a chord with me. It's not just a well-made film, it's important and deeply relevant to the times we live in! It's a film that showcases the reality of Kashmir something we as an audience would never know!#GroundZero #GroundZeroReview @emraanhashmi pic.twitter.com/XVnP80KmwC — Pankaj Pandey (@ZhakkasBolly) April 25, 2025

watched Ground Zero today at a special screening in Delhi.

The movie, co-produced by our Abhishek Kumar Ji, is set to release on April 25th. It's a proud and heroic portrayal of patriotism, based on the true story of Kirti Chakra winner N N D Dubey.This is a must-watch movie.🔥 pic.twitter.com/KPmizhyqq0 — H.B. Lamgade 'Rohit' (@hblamgade) April 19, 2025

Ground Zero isn't much of an extraordinary story but it's a reality on the face about Kashmir! Must say, Excel Entertainment has produced something incredibly timely and relevant. It's the kind of film that makes you stop and think!#GroundZero pic.twitter.com/M3qXSoIoO3 — Lokesh Chandra ⚡️ (@socialloki) April 25, 2025

एक दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा “इमरान हाशमी की फिल्म ने अपनी इमोशनल कहानी से दिल छू लिया "इस फिल्म को देखकर मानो दुख महसूस होता है". बता दें कि इमरान इसके बाद इमरान फिल्म ‘OG' के साथ तेलुगु फिल्मों में डेब्यू करने जा रहे हैं और वे अपनी 18 साल पुरानी फिल्म आवारापन के सीक्वल में भी नजर आएंगे.