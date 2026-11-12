'रामायण' देखकर बोले राम गोपाल वर्मा, हॉलीवुड की फिल्में भी लगेंगी स्टेज प्ले, यश के रावण के हुए मुरीद

फिल्म निर्देशक रामगोपाल वर्मा ने हाल ही में रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'रामायण: पार्ट 1' को दूसरी बार देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिव्यू दिया है. आरजीवी ने साफ कहा कि वह नास्तिक हैं और राम भक्त नहीं है, इसलिए उनकी समीक्षा किसी धार्मिक भावना से नहीं, बल्कि एक फिल्म दर्शक के रूप में है. उन्होंने रामायण को भारतीय सिनेमा के इतिहास में एक नई ऊंचाई बताया है. आरजीवी के अनुसार, कई समीक्षकों ने फिल्म के भव्य पैमाने की तारीफ तो की, लेकिन फिर कहा कि 'आत्मा गायब है' या संगीत बेहतर हो सकता था.
नितेश तिवारी और नमित मल्होत्रा की तारीफ
राम गोपाल वर्मा कहते हैं कि असल में आत्मा इसी विशाल पैमाने और काम में है. निर्देशक नितेश तिवारी और निर्माता नमित मल्होत्रा ने वह कर दिखाया है, जिसकी भारतीय सिनेमा ने कभी कल्पना भी नहीं की थी. उन्होंने एक मशहूर महाकाव्य की भक्ति भावना को इतने बड़े कैनवास पर उतारा है कि हॉलीवुड की बड़ी फिल्में भी इसके सामने स्टेज प्ले जैसी लगने लगती हैं.
यश की तारीफ
आरजीवी ने रिव्यू में लिखा है कि शुरुआती ब्रह्मांडीय लड़ाई, रावण के दस सिरों का जीवंत रूप, जंगल जो खुद जीवित प्राणी जैसे लगते हैं और जाटायु वाला सीन, यह सिर्फ वीएफएक्स नहीं, बल्कि भारतीय सिनेमा के भविष्य की चमक हैं. आरजीवी ने खासतौर पर यश के रावण को दशकों की बेहतरीन परफॉर्मेंस बताया. उनके अनुसार, यश ने सिर्फ खलनायक का रोल नहीं निभाया, बल्कि एक ऐसे व्यक्ति को जीवंत किया जो तप, बुद्धि और अहंकार से शक्ति हासिल करता है. रावण की पृष्ठभूमि, शिव भक्ति और महत्वाकांक्षा को इतने सही और शानदार तरीके से दिखाया है कि रावण ही कहानी का केंद्र बन जाता है. आरजीवी का कहना है कि राम के बिना रावण अधूरा है.
रणबीर कपूर के राम को उन्होंने जरूरी संतुलन बताया. समीक्षकों ने कहा कि रणबीर की अभिव्यक्ति एक जैसी रहती है, लेकिन आरजीवी ने अपने रिव्यू में कहा है कि राम की खासियत उनकी चुप्पी और सिद्धांत हैं. वनवास की स्वीकृति, नियंत्रित गुस्सा और आखिरी सीन में उनका स्थिर विश्वास, यह सब मुश्किल एक्टिंग है.
Watched #Ramayana for the 2nd time and incidentally I am an atheist and so this analysis is from a film watcher and not as a ram bhakt While other reviews grudgingly note its scale and then hedge with “but the soul is missing” or “music could be better ,” etc , what they are missing is that the soul is in the scale and the emotion is in the humongous ambition of all the wonderfully talented people behind the making of this film @NiteshTiwari22 and @NamitMalhotra have achieved what no one in Indian cinema never even dreamt of.. They have taken the devotional Juice from a well known epic and placed it on a canvas that made me as a viewer feel , the greatest Hollywood films as stage plays. The opening cosmic battle, Ravana's ten heads materialising not as a gimmick but as a living expression of knowledge and internal conflicts, the forests that feel more creature like themselves than the creatures they host , and standing high above all the breath stopping climactic Jatayu sequence … these are not mere Vfx effects. They are actually galactic events of the future brightness of Indian cinematic cosmos This is Namit Malhotra's slap on the faces and a kick in the crotches of Bollywoodians to wake them up from their lazy slumberness to show them what all is possible it there's a will @TheNameisYash ‘s Ravana is not a performance of the year, but it is of many decades .. I say that because I simply can't remember anything I ever saw with his kind of a electrifying effect ever since I started watching cinema He does not play a villain. He plays a man who has earned his power through penance, intelligence, and a refusal to bow .. The backstory the trauma, the devotion to Shiva, the ambition that becomes a prison , brilliantly written by #SridharRaghavan has been enacted with a combination of both a crystal clear clarity along with a monstrous force of reaching far beyond an objective destination so colourfully displayed with magnetic precision when he intrinsically ponders with his ten heads before taking the decision of kidnapping Sita .. Every review that calls him the show stealer is correct, but what they missed is the larger picture that his portrayal made Ravana look like the gravitational centre of Rama In short there's no Rama without Ravana Ranbir Kapoor's Ram is the necessary counterweight against the worldly evils which anyway was the whole point of his godly status Critics who wanted constant emoting from Ranbir saying he's got same expression throughout are flmissing the point that Ram is defined by what he withholds and not by what he expresses His quiet acceptance of the exile, his controlled violence in the forest sequences, his stillness that so wonderfully contained an absolute certainty is the hardest thing to play for an actor because when he finally acts , it's not his arrows alone which find their mark , but more than that its his principles which pierce What I loved about @HansZimmer and @arrahman is that they did not compete with the imagery but they rather flowed with it. The score does not try to reinvent devotion. It just amplifies the existing mass of the specific emotion and more importantly pin points the choices of its characters .. Songs that feel “functional” to some critics are doing the correct job because they do not interrupt the momentum of a three hour epic that is slowly building towards a confrontation The Tandav energy and the aerial combat cues strike hard with a never before seen or experienced force. In a film this large, restraint in the music is not a lay back , but It is a volatile high energy concoction of discipline and strategy In my not so humble opinion what the negative reviews state as problems are actually the film's real strengths. The so called length is very necessary because one cannot establish Ravana's scale and then compress Ram's exile into just a highlight reel without losing the predicament of an impending inevitability . I love Tiwari because he refuses to cheapen the moral stakes and turn the story into a masala action drama and the result of that conviction of his is a film that can be watched by families , youngsters , Gen Z etc etc and still hit the front benchers of the small and tiny towns . This is the first ever Indian film that can stand above each and every large scale international production with its head held high and with an immense pride . That's because it does not borrow the language of the Lord of the Rings or Avatar . Instead it takes inspirations to dig into its own rich Indian backyard with the greatest ever stories which have been waiting to be excavated Reviews might have given 2,3,5 whatever starts but I feel It's an insult to india and it's cinema to review this film The negative reviewers are looking at a mountain and complaining that the path is steep and uneven but that's because they are too small in comparison to the garangutan architects who built this mountainous Taj Mahal of cinema Ramayana: Part 1 is the opening statement of a new standard for Indian cinema and whatever film will be made after November 5 th will now be measured against it , and the only thing which will destroy Ramayana part 1 will be Ramayana part 2 🙏🙏🙏— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 11, 2026
शानदार एआर रहमान का म्यूजिक
संगीतकार हंस जिमर और एआर रहमान की स्कोर की भी तारीफ की गई. जो सीन की भावनाओं को और गहरा बनाता है. फिल्म की लंबाई को भी आरजीवी ने जरूरी बताया. उन्होंने कहा कि रावण के पैमाने को स्थापित करने के बाद राम के वनवास को संक्षेप में नहीं दिखाया जा सकता.
आरजीवी का मानना है कि यह पहली भारतीय फिल्म है जो अंतरराष्ट्रीय बड़ी प्रस्तुतियों के बराबर खड़ी होती है. यह लॉर्ड ऑफ द रिंग्स या अवतार नहीं है, बल्कि अपनी जड़ों से प्रेरणा लेती है. नेगेटिव रिव्यू को उन्होंने छोटा बताया और कहा कि यह फिल्म 5 नवंबर के बाद बनी हर बड़ी फिल्म के लिए नया पैमाना बन गई है. सिर्फ रामायण पार्ट-2 ही इसे पार कर सकता है.
यह भी पढ़ें | साउथ के सिंघम सूर्या ने रामायण को पछाड़ा, बजट के 4 गुना कमाई से दी 2026 की तीसरी हिट
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