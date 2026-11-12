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'रामायण' देखकर बोले राम गोपाल वर्मा, हॉलीवुड की फिल्में भी लगेंगी स्टेज प्ले, यश के रावण के हुए मुरीद

फिल्म निर्देशक रामगोपाल वर्मा ने हाल ही में रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'रामायण: पार्ट 1' को दूसरी बार देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिव्यू दिया है.

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'रामायण' देखकर बोले राम गोपाल वर्मा, हॉलीवुड की फिल्में भी लगेंगी स्टेज प्ले, यश के रावण के हुए मुरीद
'रामायण' देखकर बोले राम गोपाल वर्मा, हॉलीवुड की फिल्में भी लगेंगी स्टेज प्ले
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फिल्म निर्देशक रामगोपाल वर्मा ने हाल ही में रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'रामायण: पार्ट 1' को दूसरी बार देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिव्यू दिया है. आरजीवी ने साफ कहा कि वह नास्तिक हैं और राम भक्त नहीं है, इसलिए उनकी समीक्षा किसी धार्मिक भावना से नहीं, बल्कि एक फिल्म दर्शक के रूप में है. उन्होंने रामायण को भारतीय सिनेमा के इतिहास में एक नई ऊंचाई बताया है. आरजीवी के अनुसार, कई समीक्षकों ने फिल्म के भव्य पैमाने की तारीफ तो की, लेकिन फिर कहा कि 'आत्मा गायब है' या संगीत बेहतर हो सकता था. 

नितेश तिवारी और नमित मल्होत्रा की तारीफ

राम गोपाल वर्मा कहते हैं कि असल में आत्मा इसी विशाल पैमाने और काम में है. निर्देशक नितेश तिवारी और निर्माता नमित मल्होत्रा ने वह कर दिखाया है, जिसकी भारतीय सिनेमा ने कभी कल्पना भी नहीं की थी. उन्होंने एक मशहूर महाकाव्य की भक्ति भावना को इतने बड़े कैनवास पर उतारा है कि हॉलीवुड की बड़ी फिल्में भी इसके सामने स्टेज प्ले जैसी लगने लगती हैं.

यश की तारीफ

आरजीवी ने रिव्यू में लिखा है कि शुरुआती ब्रह्मांडीय लड़ाई, रावण के दस सिरों का जीवंत रूप, जंगल जो खुद जीवित प्राणी जैसे लगते हैं और जाटायु वाला सीन, यह सिर्फ वीएफएक्स नहीं, बल्कि भारतीय सिनेमा के भविष्य की चमक हैं. आरजीवी ने खासतौर पर यश के रावण को दशकों की बेहतरीन परफॉर्मेंस बताया. उनके अनुसार, यश ने सिर्फ खलनायक का रोल नहीं निभाया, बल्कि एक ऐसे व्यक्ति को जीवंत किया जो तप, बुद्धि और अहंकार से शक्ति हासिल करता है. रावण की पृष्ठभूमि, शिव भक्ति और महत्वाकांक्षा को इतने सही और शानदार तरीके से दिखाया है कि रावण ही कहानी का केंद्र बन जाता है. आरजीवी का कहना है कि राम के बिना रावण अधूरा है.

रणबीर कपूर के राम को उन्होंने जरूरी संतुलन बताया. समीक्षकों ने कहा कि रणबीर की अभिव्यक्ति एक जैसी रहती है, लेकिन आरजीवी ने अपने रिव्यू में कहा है कि राम की खासियत उनकी चुप्पी और सिद्धांत हैं. वनवास की स्वीकृति, नियंत्रित गुस्सा और आखिरी सीन में उनका स्थिर विश्वास, यह सब मुश्किल एक्टिंग है.

शानदार एआर रहमान का म्यूजिक

संगीतकार हंस जिमर और एआर रहमान की स्कोर की भी तारीफ की गई. जो सीन की भावनाओं को और गहरा बनाता है. फिल्म की लंबाई को भी आरजीवी ने जरूरी बताया. उन्होंने कहा कि रावण के पैमाने को स्थापित करने के बाद राम के वनवास को संक्षेप में नहीं दिखाया जा सकता.

आरजीवी का मानना है कि यह पहली भारतीय फिल्म है जो अंतरराष्ट्रीय बड़ी प्रस्तुतियों के बराबर खड़ी होती है. यह लॉर्ड ऑफ द रिंग्स या अवतार नहीं है, बल्कि अपनी जड़ों से प्रेरणा लेती है. नेगेटिव रिव्यू को उन्होंने छोटा बताया और कहा कि यह फिल्म 5 नवंबर के बाद बनी हर बड़ी फिल्म के लिए नया पैमाना बन गई है. सिर्फ रामायण पार्ट-2 ही इसे पार कर सकता है.

यह भी पढ़ें | साउथ के सिंघम सूर्या ने रामायण को पछाड़ा, बजट के 4 गुना कमाई से दी 2026 की तीसरी हिट

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फॉलो करे:
Ram Gopal Varma, Ramayana, Ramayana Real Review, Ramayana Review
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