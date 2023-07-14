'चंद्रयान 3' का चांद के लिए सफर हुआ शुरू, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज ने दिए बधाई संदेश, बोले- जय हिंद

भारत के तीसरे 'मिशन मून' चंद्रयान-3 को इंडियन स्पेस रिसर्च ऑर्गेनाइजेशन ने शुक्रवार को सफलतापूर्वक लॉन्च कर दिया है. चंद्रयान-3 को 14 जुलाई को दोपहर 2:35 बजे आंध्र प्रदेश के श्रीहरिकोटा स्थित सतीश धवन स्पेस सेंटर से लॉन्च किया गया. वैज्ञानिकों का लक्ष्य चंद्रमा की सतह पर लैंडर की ‘सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग' का है. चंद्रयान-3 स्पेसक्राफ्ट के तीन लैंडर/रोवर और प्रोपल्शन मॉड्यूल हैं. करीब 40 दिन बाद यानी 23 या 24 अगस्त को चंद्रयान-3 के लैंडर और रोवर चांद के साउथ पोल पर उतरेंगे. ये दोनों 14 दिन तक चांद पर एक्सपेरिमेंट करेंगे. इसे लेकर बॉलीवुड से भी लगातार रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं. पहले अजय देवगन ने इस अभियान के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी थीं, अब अनुपम खेर और गदर के डायरेक्टर सरीखी हस्तियों ने भी बधाई संदेश दिए हैं.
