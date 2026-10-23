विज्ञापन

Udta Teer Review: सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हुई उड़ता तीर, जानें कैसी है आयुष्मान खुराना और सारा अली खान की फिल्म

Udta Teer Review In Hindi: आयुष्मान खुराना और सारा अली खान की फिल्म उड़ता तीर सिनेमाघरों में 23 अक्टूबर को रिलीज हो गई है, जिसका फर्स्ट डे फर्स्ट शो देखने के बाद लोग रिएक्शन देते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. 

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Udta Teer Review: सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हुई उड़ता तीर, जानें कैसी है आयुष्मान खुराना और सारा अली खान की फिल्म
Udta Teer x Review In Hindi आयुष्मान और सारा की उड़ता तीर का रिव्यू
Instagram
नई दिल्ली:

Udta Teer Review In Hindi: आयुष्मान खुराना और सारा अली खान की मचअवेटेड पिल्म उड़ता तीर सिनेमाघरों में 23 अक्टूबर को रिलीज हो गई है, जिसका फर्स्ट डे फर्स्ट शो देखने दर्शक थियेटरों में पहुंच रहे हैं. जबकि कुछ लोगों ने तो सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म का रिव्यू देना भी शुरू कर दिया है.  'उड़ता तीर' में आयुष्मान खुराना के साथ सारा अली खान लीड रोल में नजर आ रहे हैं, जो इससे पहले 'पति पत्नी और वो दो' में साथ नजर आए थे. जबकि फिल्म को आकाश ए कौशिक ने लिखा और डायरेक्ट किया है, जो कि उनके डायरेक्शन करियर की शुरुआत है. फिल्म को धर्मा प्रोडक्शंस और सिख्या एंटरटेनमेंट मिलकर बना रहे हैं.

उड़ता तीर की कहानी

उड़ता तीर एक स्पाई कॉमेडी फिल्म है, जिसकी कहानी ट्रेलर के मुताबिक, एक पाकिस्तानी खुफिया एजेंट बिलाल अहमद (आयुष्मान खुराना) की है, जिसे भारत एक खास मिशन पर भेजा जाता है. लेकिन मिशन के दौरान एक हादसे में उसकी याददाश्त पूरी तरह चली जाती है और जब वह होश में आता है तो भारतीय एजेंसियां उसे यह विश्वास दिलाती हैं कि वह असल में भारतीय काउंटर-टेररिज्म ऑफिसर है. बिलाल अब खुद को कट्टर हिंदुस्तानी देशभक्त मानने लगता है. वह भारत के लिए पाकिस्तानी जासूसों और आतंकियों को पकड़ने का काम शुरू कर देता है. नतीजा यह होता है कि वह अपने ही पुराने साथियों और हैंडलर्स के खिलाफ काम करने लगता है. फिल्म में सारा अली खान भारतीय इंटेलिजेंस से जुड़ी अधिकारी हैं, जिसे बिलाल से प्यार हो जाता है. 

एक्स पर फिल्म उड़ता तीर को 5 में से 4 स्टार दिए गए हैं. जबकि ऑडियंस फिल्म की तारीफ कर रही है. एक यूजर ने लिखा, मसालेदार देशभक्ति कॉमेडी विद ट्विस्ट. दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, जबरदस्त क्लाइमैक्स के साथ हंसी का भरपूर डोज. तीसरे यूजर ने लिखा, आयुष्मान खुराना एक मजेदार कॉमेडी पेश करते हैं, जो पूरी तरह से पागलपन से भरी है!

बार बार बदली उड़ता तीर की रिलीज डेट 

आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म उड़ता तीर काफी समय से चर्चा में थी, जिसकी रिलीज डेट पहले 11 सितंबर तय की गई थी. हालांकि फिर रिलीज डेट को आगे बढ़ाकर 9 अक्टूबर 2026 किया गया. हालांकि दृश्यम 3 की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई और जेलर 2 के जलवे के बीच मेकर्स ने रिलीज डेट को 23 अक्टूबर कर दिया था, जिसके चलते यह फिर एक बार चर्चा में आ गई थी.  

ये भी पढे़ं- सुहागिन ही नहीं अनमैरिड भी कर रही हैं करवाचौथ के 25 साल पुराने गाने पर डांस, सास और पति के प्यार को अलका, उदित, कविता, अमित, सोनू की आवाज में पिरोया

पूरी स्टोरी पढ़ें

NDTV.in पर ताज़ातरीन ख़बरों को ट्रैक करें, व देश के कोने-कोने से और दुनियाभर से न्यूज़ अपडेट पाएं

फॉलो करे:
Udta Teer, Ayushmann Khurana, Hindi News
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com