Udta Teer Review: सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हुई उड़ता तीर, जानें कैसी है आयुष्मान खुराना और सारा अली खान की फिल्म

Udta Teer Review In Hindi: आयुष्मान खुराना और सारा अली खान की मचअवेटेड पिल्म उड़ता तीर सिनेमाघरों में 23 अक्टूबर को रिलीज हो गई है, जिसका फर्स्ट डे फर्स्ट शो देखने दर्शक थियेटरों में पहुंच रहे हैं. जबकि कुछ लोगों ने तो सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म का रिव्यू देना भी शुरू कर दिया है. 'उड़ता तीर' में आयुष्मान खुराना के साथ सारा अली खान लीड रोल में नजर आ रहे हैं, जो इससे पहले 'पति पत्नी और वो दो' में साथ नजर आए थे. जबकि फिल्म को आकाश ए कौशिक ने लिखा और डायरेक्ट किया है, जो कि उनके डायरेक्शन करियर की शुरुआत है. फिल्म को धर्मा प्रोडक्शंस और सिख्या एंटरटेनमेंट मिलकर बना रहे हैं.
उड़ता तीर की कहानी
उड़ता तीर एक स्पाई कॉमेडी फिल्म है, जिसकी कहानी ट्रेलर के मुताबिक, एक पाकिस्तानी खुफिया एजेंट बिलाल अहमद (आयुष्मान खुराना) की है, जिसे भारत एक खास मिशन पर भेजा जाता है. लेकिन मिशन के दौरान एक हादसे में उसकी याददाश्त पूरी तरह चली जाती है और जब वह होश में आता है तो भारतीय एजेंसियां उसे यह विश्वास दिलाती हैं कि वह असल में भारतीय काउंटर-टेररिज्म ऑफिसर है. बिलाल अब खुद को कट्टर हिंदुस्तानी देशभक्त मानने लगता है. वह भारत के लिए पाकिस्तानी जासूसों और आतंकियों को पकड़ने का काम शुरू कर देता है. नतीजा यह होता है कि वह अपने ही पुराने साथियों और हैंडलर्स के खिलाफ काम करने लगता है. फिल्म में सारा अली खान भारतीय इंटेलिजेंस से जुड़ी अधिकारी हैं, जिसे बिलाल से प्यार हो जाता है.
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#UdtaTeer Review: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4/5) Ayushmann Khurrana delivers a fun-filled comedy ride packed with madness! A case of mistaken identity takes an amusing turn in #UdtaTeer, where a Pakistani intelligence operative loses his memory after an accident in India and begins believing he is an Indian counter-intelligence officer. Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, the film builds its narrative around this unusual situation, blending comedy, confusion and unexpected turns. Ayushmann Khurrana handles the role with ease, bringing his comic timing into play without making the performance feel overdone. #SaraAliKhan adds to the proceedings, while the supporting cast helps keep the narrative engaging. The dialogues are among the film's stronger aspects, with humour that works best in the more spontaneous exchanges. The background score complements several scenes, adding to the comic effect without taking away from the performances. The late Mukul Dev leaves a mark as Azhar Maqsood, while Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Rahul Bose and Suhail Nayyar contribute to the ensemble. The cast brings a range of personalities to a story that relies heavily on misunderstandings and situational comedy. The film does lose some pace in the second half, where a few portions feel longer than necessary. A tighter edit could have helped maintain the flow and made the overall experience more consistent. Verdict: #UdtaTeer is a reasonably entertaining comedy that benefits from Ayushmann Khurrana's comic timing, witty dialogues and an engaging supporting cast. While the second half could have been tighter, the film manages to deliver enough laughs to make for a pleasant theatrical experience.— Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) October 23, 2026
एक्स पर फिल्म उड़ता तीर को 5 में से 4 स्टार दिए गए हैं. जबकि ऑडियंस फिल्म की तारीफ कर रही है. एक यूजर ने लिखा, मसालेदार देशभक्ति कॉमेडी विद ट्विस्ट. दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, जबरदस्त क्लाइमैक्स के साथ हंसी का भरपूर डोज. तीसरे यूजर ने लिखा, आयुष्मान खुराना एक मजेदार कॉमेडी पेश करते हैं, जो पूरी तरह से पागलपन से भरी है!
#UdtaTeer Review- A LAUGH RIOT WITH A KNOCKOUT CLIMAX . Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Udta Teer is one of the most unique, entertaining and intelligently written and directed films of 2026. You can call it a spy comedy that consistently succeeds in making the audience laugh. #AyushmannKhurrana plays a Pakistani spy who infiltrates the Indian intelligence agency but subsequently loses his memory and forgets that he is Pakistani. The film features several hilarious sequences that will leave you in splits, particularly an extended scene involving Rahul Bose [ it features one of the most iconic kissing scene which will be remembered for years 😁] . There are also multiple moments where the Pakistani Army and terrorists are mocked through clever meta-references, our padosis wil hate those sceens. Even the famous Twitter hashtag #PKMB finds a place in the narrative. Writer-director Akash Kaushik deserves immense credit for his bold and unconventional storytelling. The first half is hilarious, while the second half takes an interesting turn. The final 20 minutes and climax deliver twists that can be compared to the likes of #Dhurandhar2 and #Drishyam. The climax is terrific, and audiences with a sound understanding of geopolitics will find it even more rewarding. Ayushmann Khurrana delivers an excellent performance and fits the role of a Pakistani agent perfectly. His ability to stand out in unconventional, out-of-the-box content has always been one of his biggest strengths, and he excels once again in this film. Late Mukul Dev and Rahul Bose are the film's lifelines, delivering one hilarious moment after another. Sara Ali Khan has a relatively small but impactful role. Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover and the rest of the supporting cast also deliver good performances. Overall Udta Teer is a refreshingly unconventional entertainer whose unique writing, superb comedy and shocking climax twist have the potential to win the audience's hearts. If audiences turn up in theatres, the film could generate strong word of mouth. I rarely give a film 4 stars, but this one definitely deserves it- Kyuki Mulk se badhkar kuch bhi nai. #UdtaTeer— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 23, 2026
बार बार बदली उड़ता तीर की रिलीज डेट
आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म उड़ता तीर काफी समय से चर्चा में थी, जिसकी रिलीज डेट पहले 11 सितंबर तय की गई थी. हालांकि फिर रिलीज डेट को आगे बढ़ाकर 9 अक्टूबर 2026 किया गया. हालांकि दृश्यम 3 की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई और जेलर 2 के जलवे के बीच मेकर्स ने रिलीज डेट को 23 अक्टूबर कर दिया था, जिसके चलते यह फिर एक बार चर्चा में आ गई थी.
ये भी पढे़ं- सुहागिन ही नहीं अनमैरिड भी कर रही हैं करवाचौथ के 25 साल पुराने गाने पर डांस, सास और पति के प्यार को अलका, उदित, कविता, अमित, सोनू की आवाज में पिरोया
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