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4000 करोड़ की नहीं रणबीर कपूर की रामायण, राम गोपाल वर्मा ने असली बजट का किया खुलासा  

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने 4000 करोड़ की 'रामायण' को लेकर बड़ा दावा किया है और कहा कि इसके पहले पार्ट का बजट 800 करोड़ से भी कम का है. 

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4000 करोड़ की नहीं रणबीर कपूर की रामायण, राम गोपाल वर्मा ने असली बजट का किया खुलासा  
राम गोपाल वर्मा ने रामायण पार्ट 1 का बताया असली बजट
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रणबीर कपूर और यश स्टारर फिल्म 'रामायण' के दोनों पार्ट के 4,000 करोड़ रुपए के भारी-भरकम बजट को लेकर लगातार चर्चा हो रही है. अब फिल्ममेकर राम गोपाल वर्मा ने इस बजट को लेकर एक नया दावा किया है. उनका कहना है कि फिल्म के पहले पार्ट को 800 करोड़ रुपए से भी कम बजट में बनाया गया है. राम गोपाल वर्मा ने रविवार को एक पोस्ट के जरिए अपनी बात रखी और बताया कि 4000 करोड़ की रामायण का बजट असल में 800 करोड़ से थोड़ा कम है. आइए आपको बताते हैं राम गोपाल वर्मा ने क्या कहा...

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने बताया रामायण का असली बजट 

उन्होंने लिखा, “फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रही है और भारतीय सिनेमा की सबसे बड़ी हिट बनने की ओर बढ़ रही है. इसके बावजूद कुछ लोग इस बात को लेकर चर्चा कर रहे हैं कि फिल्म की कमाई काफी नहीं है, क्योंकि दोनों पार्ट का बजट 2,000-2,000 करोड़ रुपए यानी कुल 4,000 करोड़ रुपए बताया जा रहा है.”

उन्होंने आगे लिखा, “‘रामायण' के पहले पार्ट की असल लागत 800 करोड़ रुपए से थोड़ी कम है. इसमें आपसी फायदे वाले समझौते, ग्लोबल टैक्स बेनिफिट और सब्सिडी जैसे कई पहलू भी शामिल हैं, जिनकी वजह से आखिरकार फिल्म की लागत और कम हो सकती है. फिल्म देखकर कोई भी अनुभवी फिल्ममेकर अंदाजा लगा सकता है कि इसे बनाने में 800 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा खर्च नहीं हुए होंगे.”

ये भी पढ़ें- Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 11: छठी मैया की रामायण पर कृपा, 11वें दिन खूब कमाए, दूसरे संडे को धुरंधर 2 को पछाड़ा 

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने इस बात पर उठाए सवाल

फिल्ममेकर ने दोनों पार्ट के बजट को बराबर मानने पर भी सवाल उठाया. उन्होंने कहा, “यह मान लेना वैसा ही है जैसे किसी फिल्म के इंटरवल से पहले और बाद के हिस्सों पर बराबर खर्च होने की उम्मीद करना. कुछ फिल्मों में सिर्फ क्लाइमैक्स पर ही कुल बजट का 50 प्रतिशत तक खर्च हो जाता है.” 

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने आगे कहा, “‘रामायण' की दुनिया तैयार करने में होने वाला खर्च सिर्फ पहली फिल्म तक सीमित नहीं है. इस फिल्म के लिए बनाए जा रहे कई सेट, किरदारों और दूसरी चीजों को भविष्य में गेमिंग और अन्य प्रोजेक्ट्स में भी इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है. यही नहीं, इनका फायदा दूसरे पार्ट को बनाने में भी मिलेगा.”

गौरतलब है कि 'रामायण: पार्ट वन' 5 नवंबर 2026 को रिलीज हुई थी. फिल्म ने दुनियाभर में 1300 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की कमाई कर ली है. जबकि भारत में 700 करोड़ का आंकड़ा पार हो गया है.  

ये भी पढ़ें- खेसारी लाल यादव का नया छठ गीत, घर से दूर पिया बिहरिया को बिहार जाने और छठ पूजा के लिए मनाती पत्नी, डिंपल सिंह संग शानदार केमिस्ट्री

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फॉलो करे:
Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Gopal Varma, Bollywood, Ramayana Budget, Ramayana
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