राजकुमार कितने मूडी किस्म के थे इसके कई किस्से सुनने को मिलते हैं. वे अपनी धुन में रहते थे और बातों-बातों में कई बार ऐसी बातें भी कह जाते थे कि सामने वाला समझ ही नहीं पाता था कि साहब असल में तारीफ कर रहे हैं या मजाक बना रहे हैं. एक बार गोविंदा के साथ भी कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ था राजकुमार तो अपने अंदाज में तंज कस रहे थे लेकिन भोलेभाले गोविंदा सीनियर का मजाक समझ नहीं पाए.
ये किस्सा साल 1989 में आई फिल्म जंग बाज की शूटिंग के दौरान का है. हुआ ये कि राजकुमार ने कटाक्ष करते हुए गोविंदा की शर्ट पर कमेंट किया था. लेकिन गोविंदा को ऐसा लगा कि उन्हें कमीज बहुत पसंद आई है. बस इसी बात का खयाल करते हुए गोविंदा ने वैसी ही शर्ट खुशी खुशी गिफ्ट कर दी. लेकिन अगले ही दिन राजकुमार ने उस शर्ट के साथ कुछ ऐसा कर दिया जो किसी ने सोचा भी नहीं था.
डायरेक्टर मेहुल कुमार ने ये किस्सा अपने एक इंटरव्यू में शेयर किया था. उन्होंने बताया, एक दिन गोविंदा सेट पर एक बड़ी ही कलरफुट शर्ट पहनकर आए. राजकुमार की नजर जैसे ही गोविंदा पर पड़ी उन्होंने तुरंत कॉम्पलिमेंट किया. गोविंदा, राजकुमार का कमेंट नहीं समझे और अगले ही दिन उन्होंने सेम वैसी शर्ट उन्हें तोहफे में देदी. लेकिन राजकुमार ने इसे बहुत ही अलग तरह से एक्सेप्ट किया.
Raaj Kumar complimented Govinda for his shirt (sarcastically). Govinda didn't get the sarcasm and gifted his shirt to him happily. The next day, Raaj Kumar did something with that shirt that's unbelievable. 😂👔 This happened during the making of Jung Baaz (1989), which brought the two actors together. Director Mehul Kumar recalled the incident in an interview. One day, Govinda arrived on the sets wearing a particularly colourful shirt. Raaj Kumar noticed it and complimented him on the shirt. Govinda, who was genuinely delighted by the compliment, completely missed the sarcasm. So, the next day, he decided to do something thoughtful. He gifted the exact same shirt to Raaj Kumar. But Raaj Kumar had a rather different way of accepting the gift. The following day, he turned up on the sets with the shirt converted into a handkerchief. He was casually using it to wipe his hands and nose! Govinda was left speechless. He couldn't even react to what had just happened. And that wasn't the only time Raaj Kumar had something to say about Govinda. On another occasion, he privately complained to director Mehul Kumar: “Mehul, yeh hamesha naachta hi rehta hai.” 🤦♂️ Interestingly, he never made that remark directly to Govinda. Raaj Kumar certainly had a way of making his opinions known without saying too much! 😂 (Source: Director Mehul Kumar's interview with Bollywood Thikana, reported by The Indian Express).— Life between overs (@OversLife) November 17, 2026
अगले दिन जब राजकुमार सेट पर आए तो उनके पास वह शर्ट तो थी लेकिन रुमाल की शक्ल में. उन्होंने उस शर्ट का रुमाल बनवा लिया था. वह उसे अपने हाथ और नाक पोंछने के लिए इस्तेमाल कर रहे थे. गोविंदा ने जब ये देखा तो वह कुछ कह नहीं सके. डायरेक्टर ने कहा, ये पहली बार नहीं था जब राजकुमार ने गोविंदा को लेकर कुछ कहा हो. एक बार उन्होंने मुझसे ही कहा था कि 'मेहुल ये हमेशा नाचता ही रहता है.' अच्छी बात ये है कि राजकुमार ने कभी ये बात सीधे गोविदा के मुंह पर नहीं कही.
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