Ban vs Ind 3rd odi: कुछ ऐसे दिग्गजों ने किया ईशान किशन को सलाम, तो फैंस ने लुटाया प्यार

- ऐसी ही एप्रोच टीम का भला करेगी-वेंकटेश प्रसाद
- ईशान के दोहरे शतक से गदगद हुआ क्रिकेट जगत
- इतिहास का सबसे तेज दोहरा शतक
बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ शनिवार को चटगांव के जहूर अहमद स्टेडियम में ईशान किशन (210 रन, 131 गेंद, 14 चौके, 10 छक्के) के किए डबल धमाके को जो कोई भी स्टेडियम या टीवी पर नहीं देख सका, वह रोमांचक जीवंत पलों से वंचित रह गया. यूं तो फैंस बाद में एप्प पर ऐसी पारियों का बार-बार लुत्फ उठाते हैं, लेकिन इसमें जीवंत रोमांचक पलों का मिश्रण नहीं ही रहता. ये पल तभी पैदा होते हैं, जब इन पलों में इतिहास बन रहा होता है. और ईशान किशन ने कुछ ऐसी ही बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ तीसरे वनडे में सुपर से ऊपर का धमाका किया, तो क्रिकेट जगत अभिभूत हो गया. सड़क से लेकर सोशल मीडिया के मंच पर इस लेफ्टी बल्लेबाज को लेकर ही चर्चा होने लगी. दुनिया के तमाम दिग्गजों ने ईशान की इस पारी की जमकर सराहना की, तो फैंस ने भी ईशान पर अपना प्यार लुटा रहे हैं. आप दिग्गजों और फैंस की प्रतिक्रिया देखिए.
सचिन कह रहे हैं कि डबल तारीफ बनती है
A fabulous knock!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 10, 2022
A fabulous knock!
The innings you played today deserves double the appreciation too @ishankishan51!
Wonderful knock by @imVkohli as well. Many congratulations! pic.twitter.com/XX4PByDEj2
सहवाग ने कह दिया है कि ऐसी एप्रोच भला करेगी.
That's the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good. #INDvsBANpic.twitter.com/PepchFwFF1— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 10, 2022
इरफान पठान भी मुरीद हो गए
Incredible inning with outstanding shot selection by Ishan Kishan #200— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 10, 2022
वेंकटेश प्रसाद ऐसी ही एप्रोच पर बल दे रहे हैं
Take a bow Ishan Kishan. Fastest double hundred in the history of the game. This is the way that India has to adopt. Might not come off on a few days but any day a better approach. Such a joy to watch. #INDvsBANpic.twitter.com/LZc9XCdFJF— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 10, 2022
रवि शास्त्री ने कहा है कि किसी भी युवा को ऐसे ही मौका भुनाना चाहिए
Exuberance of youth at its best. Well done. As a youngster this is how you catch the bull by the horns and grab your opportunity with both hands - @ishankishan51#INDvsBAN#ishankishanpic.twitter.com/5ZtQbKk8qN— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 10, 2022
हर्षा भोगले ने भी प्रशंसा की है
Partnership of 240. Kohli makes 60. It isn't often that the spectacular is happening at the other end! When on song, there are few more fearless and breathtaking batters then Ishan Kishan— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 10, 2022
जी हां, वनडे इतिहास का सबसे तेज दोहरे शतक
Double hundred for Ishan Kishan from 126 balls, fastest ever in ODI history. pic.twitter.com/a09BZ61zP4— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 10, 2022
देखो कौन तारीफ कर रहा है...कभी-कभी ही प्रकट होते हैं मुनाफ
That was outstanding innings by both of you @imVkohli & @ishankishan51#ViratKohli𓃵#ishankishan#INDvsBANpic.twitter.com/1bFFR4Rxap— Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) December 10, 2022
