Ban vs Ind 3rd odi: कुछ ऐसे दिग्गजों ने किया ईशान किशन को सलाम, तो फैंस ने लुटाया प्यार

Bangladesh vs India 3rd odi: ईशान किशन (Ishan Kishan) के डबल धमाके ने नई चयन समिति और बीसीसीआई को नया नजरिया दिया होगा

Ban vs Ind 3rd odi: कुछ ऐसे दिग्गजों ने किया ईशान किशन को सलाम, तो फैंस ने लुटाया प्यार

ban vs ind 3rd odi: ishan kishan ने बेहतरीन अंदाज में टीम में अपनी जगह पुख्ता कर ली है

खास बातें

  • ऐसी ही एप्रोच टीम का भला करेगी-वेंकटेश प्रसाद
  • ईशान के दोहरे शतक से गदगद हुआ क्रिकेट जगत
  • इतिहास का सबसे तेज दोहरा शतक
नई दिल्ली:

बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ शनिवार को चटगांव के जहूर अहमद स्टेडियम में ईशान किशन (210 रन, 131 गेंद, 14 चौके, 10 छक्के) के किए डबल धमाके को जो कोई भी स्टेडियम या टीवी पर नहीं देख सका, वह रोमांचक जीवंत पलों से वंचित रह गया. यूं तो फैंस बाद में एप्प पर ऐसी पारियों का बार-बार लुत्फ उठाते हैं, लेकिन इसमें जीवंत रोमांचक पलों का मिश्रण नहीं ही रहता. ये पल तभी पैदा होते हैं, जब इन पलों में इतिहास बन रहा होता है. और ईशान किशन ने कुछ ऐसी ही बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ तीसरे वनडे में सुपर से ऊपर का धमाका किया, तो क्रिकेट जगत अभिभूत हो गया. सड़क से लेकर सोशल मीडिया के मंच पर इस लेफ्टी बल्लेबाज को लेकर ही चर्चा होने लगी. दुनिया के तमाम दिग्गजों ने ईशान की इस पारी की जमकर सराहना की, तो फैंस ने भी ईशान पर अपना प्यार लुटा रहे हैं. आप दिग्गजों और फैंस की प्रतिक्रिया देखिए.

SPECIAL STOREIS: 

ईशान किशन के दोहरे शतक पर कोहली ने लगाए ठुमके, जमकर मनाया जश्न


ईशान किशन ने मचाया गदर, वनडे में जमाया दोहरा शतक, बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड

सचिन कह रहे हैं कि डबल तारीफ बनती है

सहवाग ने कह दिया है कि ऐसी एप्रोच भला करेगी. 

इरफान पठान भी मुरीद हो गए

वेंकटेश प्रसाद ऐसी ही एप्रोच पर बल दे रहे हैं

रवि शास्त्री ने कहा है कि किसी भी युवा को ऐसे ही मौका भुनाना चाहिए

हर्षा भोगले ने भी प्रशंसा की है

जी हां, वनडे इतिहास का सबसे तेज दोहरे शतक

देखो कौन तारीफ कर रहा है...कभी-कभी ही प्रकट होते हैं मुनाफ

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

स्पोर्ट्स से जुड़ी खबर के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें NDTV Sports Hindi



Ishan Pranav Kumar Pandey KishanBangladesh vs India 2022/23Bangladesh vs India 12/10/2022 bain12102022218323Cricket
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश और दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | शिक्षा समाचार (Education News), शहर (City News), बॉलीवुड, चुनाव 2022 और राजनीति के समाचार at NDTV.in

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 